Piedmont handles stress test to best Bremen

Sports
By Sports Bot
37 minutes ago

Piedmont showed its poise to outlast a game Bremen squad for a 45-40 victory in a Georgia boys basketball matchup.

This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI using automation technology. To see more game results from your favorite high school team, download the ScoreStream app and start scoring your local games. Also, for statewide results and expert analysis of sports coverage across Georgia, sign up for our free newsletter Sports Daily and follow AJC's high school sports coverage.

