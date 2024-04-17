Marist prevails at 49th Larry Gaither Invitational

Brooks Urquhart of Columbus and Bodie Brumlow of Cartersville tied for medalist at 3-under 141, with Urquhart winning in a playoff. Urquhart finished the 36-hole tournament with nine birdies and an eagle.

The rest of the top ten finishers were: Triston Whitley, Calvary Christian, 1 over; Buracker, 2 over; Anay Kulkami, Woodward Academy, 2 over; Williams, 2 over; Jack Fox, Auburn (Ala.), 5 over; Rambo, 6 over; Anthony Beccaria, Mount Vernon, 6 over; Rishi Agrawal, Woodward Academy, 7 over; Mraz, 7 over; Jake Green, Mount Vernon, 7 over; Brady Himes, Northside Columbus, 7 over.

Elbert County wins Granite City Classic

Elbert County shot a 327 to beat North Oconee by three shots and win the Granite City Classic at Arrowhead Pointe Golf Course.

The Blue Devils were led by Walker Layne and Landon Cagle, who each shot 79, and Kale Kurtz, who had an 81. North Oconee got a 78 from medalist David Wagner, a 79 from Collin McKinney and an 82 from Mark Stanaland.

Blake Goodroe of Madison County tied for second with a 79 along with Noah Morris of Coffee.

North Oconee tops at Warrior Invitational

North Oconee emerged from a packed field to win the Wolverine Invitational at Jennings Mill Country Club in Athens. The Titans shot a 281 to beat Lambert (290), Milton (301) Lake Oconee County Academy and Prince Avenue Christian (302).

Three players tied for medalist at 67 – Wesley Hu of Lambert, Peter Sposato of North Oconee and Drew Williams of Lake Oconee Academy.

North Oconee also counted Zach Wiley (70), Frederick Chappell (71), Samuel Carden (73) and Brooks Cass (73).

Rounding out the top 10 individuals were: William Henderson, Prince Avenue, T-6; Brooks Beach, Westminster, T-6; Ves Butler, Athens Academy, T-6; Maddox Drake, Prince Avenue, T-9; and Kiran Procter, Riverwood, T-9.

Dawson County girls capture Lady Warrior title

Dawson County ran away with the Lady Warrior Classic at University of Georgia Golf Course in Athens.

The Tigers shot a 256 to beat North Hall (270) and Hart County (278).

The Tigers counted a 78 from medalist Samantha Dewendt and an 80 from runner-up Pearl Hughes, with Kennedy Hoard adding a 98.

Emma Shiflet of Hart County was third with an 85 and Lucy Johnson of Elbert County, Maddie Kate Hall of White County and Morgan Whidden of North Hall tied for fourth place with 89s.