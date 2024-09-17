List: Teams with longest active streaks of avoiding a shutout

North Oconee shut out Jefferson 35-0 last week, ending the Dragons’ streak of scoring in each of their previous 160 games. Jefferson’s scoring streak dated to 2011 and was the 16th-longest streak of its kind in state history. Below are the active streaks of 100 games or more. Colquitt County is chasing the record of 227 set by Fitzgerald from 2005 to 2021.

214 - Colquitt County

195 - Camden County