List: Teams with longest active streaks of avoiding a shutout

North Oconee shut out Jefferson 35-0 last week, ending the Dragons’ streak of scoring in each of their previous 160 games. Jefferson’s scoring streak dated to 2011 and was the 16th-longest streak of its kind in state history. Below are the active streaks of 100 games or more. Colquitt County is chasing the record of 227 set by Fitzgerald from 2005 to 2021.
214 - Colquitt County
195 - Camden County
173 - Cartersville
173 - Blessed Trinity
157 - Kell
155 - Northwest Whitfield
144 - North Murray
144 - North Paulding
138 - Cedar Grove
134 - Cedartown
133 - Fellowship Christian
132 - Elbert County
123 - Mary Persons
121 - Carrollton
108 - Rockmart
105 - Milton
101 - Harrison
