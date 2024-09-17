Breaking: Sean 'Diddy' Combs has been indicted on sex trafficking and racketeering charges
List: Teams with longest active streaks of avoiding a shutout

Colquitt County head coach Sean Calhoun reacts to a play during the second half against Milton in the 7A quarterfinals at Milton High School Friday, November 24, 2023, in Milton, Ga. (Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com)

Colquitt County head coach Sean Calhoun reacts to a play during the second half against Milton in the 7A quarterfinals at Milton High School Friday, November 24, 2023, in Milton, Ga. (Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com)
North Oconee shut out Jefferson 35-0 last week, ending the Dragons’ streak of scoring in each of their previous 160 games. Jefferson’s scoring streak dated to 2011 and was the 16th-longest streak of its kind in state history. Below are the active streaks of 100 games or more. Colquitt County is chasing the record of 227 set by Fitzgerald from 2005 to 2021.

214 - Colquitt County

195 - Camden County

173 - Cartersville

173 - Blessed Trinity

157 - Kell

155 - Northwest Whitfield

144 - North Murray

144 - North Paulding

138 - Cedar Grove

134 - Cedartown

133 - Fellowship Christian

132 - Elbert County

123 - Mary Persons

121 - Carrollton

108 - Rockmart

105 - Milton

101 - Harrison

