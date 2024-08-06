List: Longest-tenured head coaches in Class 3A

Here are the Class 3A head coaches with the most seasons at their school.
21 - Eric Williams, Jackson (Atl.)
14 - Josh Robinson, NW Whitfield
13 - Tim Hardy, GAC
13 - Brian Nelson, Mary Persons
12 - James Leonard, Aquinas
11 - E.K. Slaughter, Heritage (Ringgold)
10 - Sid Maxwell, Dawson County
10 - Tanner Glisson, Troup
9 - Cap Burnett, North Clayton
8 - Mark Stroud, Calvary Day
8 - Kevin Reach, Monroe Area
8 - Justin Elder, Upson-Lee
7 - Tommy Jones, Cherokee Bluff
7 - Kenny Dallas, Trinity Christian
7 - Krofton Montgomery, West Hall
6 - Clay Stephenson, Calhoun
5 - Mark Boiter, Harlem
5 - Daniel Dorsey, Hephzibah
5 - DeShawn Printup, Islands
5 - William Harrell, Johnson (Gainesville)
5 - Matt Napier, LaGrange
5 - Craig Coleman, Luella
5 - Chad Frazier, Whitewater
