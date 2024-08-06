Breaking: Morehouse School of Medicine receives record donation to an HBCU school
High School Sports

List: Longest-tenured head coaches in Class 3A

Greater Atlanta Christian Spartans head coach Tim Hardy keeps an eye on the action.

Credit: Tami Chappell/Special to the AJC

Credit: Tami Chappell/Special to the AJC

Greater Atlanta Christian Spartans head coach Tim Hardy keeps an eye on the action.
By
32 minutes ago

Here are the Class 3A head coaches with the most seasons at their school.

21 - Eric Williams, Jackson (Atl.)

14 - Josh Robinson, NW Whitfield

13 - Tim Hardy, GAC

13 - Brian Nelson, Mary Persons

12 - James Leonard, Aquinas

11 - E.K. Slaughter, Heritage (Ringgold)

10 - Sid Maxwell, Dawson County

10 - Tanner Glisson, Troup

9 - Cap Burnett, North Clayton

8 - Mark Stroud, Calvary Day

8 - Kevin Reach, Monroe Area

8 - Justin Elder, Upson-Lee

7 - Tommy Jones, Cherokee Bluff

7 - Kenny Dallas, Trinity Christian

7 - Krofton Montgomery, West Hall

6 - Clay Stephenson, Calhoun

5 - Mark Boiter, Harlem

5 - Daniel Dorsey, Hephzibah

5 - DeShawn Printup, Islands

5 - William Harrell, Johnson (Gainesville)

5 - Matt Napier, LaGrange

5 - Craig Coleman, Luella

5 - Chad Frazier, Whitewater

Produced by Georgia High School Football Daily, a free e-mail newsletter. To join the mailing list, click here.

About the Author

Follow Todd Holcomb on facebook

Todd Holcomb has been a contributor to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution since 1985. He is currently co-founder and editor of Georgia High School Football Daily.

Keep Reading
Placeholder Image

Credit: Daniel Varnado

List: Longest-tenured coaches in Class 5A
Placeholder Image

List: Longest-tenured coaches in Class 4A
Placeholder Image

List: Longest-tenured head coaches in Class 6A
Placeholder Image

Hahira Valwood rally stops Lakeland Lanier County
The Latest
Placeholder Image

4 Questions with Cedar Grove head coach Roderick Moore17m ago
Preseason all-state: Douglas County places 4 players on Class 6A team
Top players by position: Carter, Smith lead talented group of wide receivers
Featured
Placeholder Image

Credit: File photo

Julie Chrisley wants to stay in prison during upcoming Atlanta hearing
Trump-backed Georgia Election Board seeks new rules and focuses on Fulton County
Black women entrepreneurs fear attacks on DEI funding threaten future