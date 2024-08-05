High School Sports

List: Longest-tenured coaches in Class 4A

Marist coach Alan Chadwick watches his players as they warm up prior to a game at Lovett. (John Amis/Special)

Here are the Class 4A head coaches with the most seasons at their school.

40 - Alan Chadwick, Marist

33 - Gerry Romberg, Westminster

16 - Timothy Floyd, Jonesboro

14 - Danny Britt, Benedictine

13 - Chris Smith, Madison County

11 - Chad Ashley, Hampton

9 - Leroy Ryals, Cedar Shoals

8 - Maurice Dixon, Creekside

8 - Tyler Aurandt, North Oconee

8 - Kevin Smith, Perry

7 - Pete Fominaya, Hiram

7 - Robert Andrews, Walnut Grove

6 - Conor Foster, Cartersville

6 - Steve Robinson, Drew

6 - Mike Chastain, Jones County

6 - Kyle Hockman, New Hampstead

6 - Jason Strickland, Ware County

5 - Steve Gates, Cass

5 - Jamie Abrams, Cedartown

5 - Andrew Oropeza, Northside (Columbus)

5 - Todd Murray, SE Whitfield

