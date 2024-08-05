List: Longest-tenured coaches in Class 4A

Here are the Class 4A head coaches with the most seasons at their school.
40 - Alan Chadwick, Marist
33 - Gerry Romberg, Westminster
16 - Timothy Floyd, Jonesboro
14 - Danny Britt, Benedictine
13 - Chris Smith, Madison County
11 - Chad Ashley, Hampton
9 - Leroy Ryals, Cedar Shoals
8 - Maurice Dixon, Creekside
8 - Tyler Aurandt, North Oconee
8 - Kevin Smith, Perry
7 - Pete Fominaya, Hiram
7 - Robert Andrews, Walnut Grove
6 - Conor Foster, Cartersville
6 - Steve Robinson, Drew
6 - Mike Chastain, Jones County
6 - Kyle Hockman, New Hampstead
6 - Jason Strickland, Ware County
5 - Steve Gates, Cass
5 - Jamie Abrams, Cedartown
5 - Andrew Oropeza, Northside (Columbus)
5 - Todd Murray, SE Whitfield
