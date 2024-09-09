High School Sports

List: GHSA teams with longest active winning streaks in region games

Rockmart defeated Ringgold 23-20 in overtime in a Region 7-2A game Friday night to extend the state’s longest active region winning streak. Here are those that have won at least 10 straight in region play.

52 - Rockmart

33 - Fellowship Christian

33 - Milton

24 - North Oconee

24 - Thomson

21 - Calvary Day

21 - Woodward Academy

20 - Bainbridge

20 - Marist

19 - Stockbridge

18 - Rome

18 - Schley County

16 - Adairsville

16 - Bowdon

15 - Callaway

15 - Prince Avenue Christian

14 - Creekside

14 - Roswell

13 - Benedictine

13 - Carrollton

13 - Early County

13 - Jefferson

13 - Johnson County

12 - Gainesville

11 - Warner Robins

10 - North Cobb Christian

10 - Thomas County Central

