List: GHSA teams with longest active winning streaks in region games

Rockmart defeated Ringgold 23-20 in overtime in a Region 7-2A game Friday night to extend the state’s longest active region winning streak. Here are those that have won at least 10 straight in region play.
52 - Rockmart
33 - Fellowship Christian
33 - Milton
24 - North Oconee
24 - Thomson
21 - Calvary Day
21 - Woodward Academy
20 - Bainbridge
20 - Marist
19 - Stockbridge
18 - Rome
18 - Schley County
16 - Adairsville
16 - Bowdon
15 - Callaway
15 - Prince Avenue Christian
14 - Creekside
14 - Roswell
13 - Benedictine
13 - Carrollton
13 - Early County
13 - Jefferson
13 - Johnson County
12 - Gainesville
11 - Warner Robins
10 - North Cobb Christian
10 - Thomas County Central
