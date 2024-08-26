High School Sports

List: GHSA coaches who reached 100 wins the fastest

Head Coach Justin Rogers of Thomas County Central celebrates with his team after their win on Wednesday, Dec. 13, 2023 during a game between the Thomas County Central and Woodward Academy in Atlanta, Georgia . (Jason Allen for the Atlanta Journal Constitution)

Thomas County Central coach Justin Rogers won his 100th game last week in a 44-14 victory over Cairo. Rogers became the 19th-fastest GHSA coach to 100 wins and the 27th to get there in 125 games or fewer.

108 - Joey King (100-8)

109 - Franklin Stephens (100-8-1)

110 - Robert Davis (100-10)

114 - Alan Chadwick (100-14)

118 - Cecil Flowe (100-18)

118 - Randy McPherson (100-18)

118 - Jess Simpson (100-18)

118 - Chip Walker (100-17-1)

119 - Jimmy Hightower (100-15-4)

119 - Jack Johnson (100-19)

119 - Bob Sphire (100-19)

120 - Charlie Grisham (100-12-8)

120 - Robby Pruitt (100-19-1)

120 - Chad Campbell (100-20)

122 - T. McFerrin (100-18-4)

123 - Larry Campbell (100-22-1)

123 - Justin Rogers (100-23)

123 - Mike Hodges (100-20-3)

123 - Marion “Juby” Shiver (100-23)

124 - Buck Godfrey (100-23-1)

125 - Wright Bazemore (100-22-3)

125 - Howard “Buzz” Busby (100-23-2)

125 - Donald Chumley (100-24-1)

125 - Sid Fritts (100-23-2)

125 - Dwight Hochstetler (100-24-1)

125 - Steve Pardue (100-25)

125 - Bill Railey (100-25)

