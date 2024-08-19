High School Sports

List: 31 ranked teams open season with losses

LaGrange running back Malachi Fannin (2) is tackled by Douglass defensive back Keonte Langford (6) During the first half of the Corky Kell Dave Hunter Classic at Kell High School, Wednesday, August 14, 2024, in Marietta, Ga. (Jason Getz / AJC)

By
17 minutes ago

Thirty-one top-10 teams, including four No. 1s, lost their opening game last week. That’s the most in any one week since the GHSA went to eight championship classes in 2016. Eleven lost to other top-10 teams.

Class 6A

1. Buford lost to Milton

3. Grayson lost to Collins Hill

9. Westlake lost to Hughes

10. Newton lost to Eastside

Class 5A

3. Woodward Academy lost to Carrollton

Class 4A

1. Benedictine lost to Rabun Gap

2. Stockbridge lost to Dutchtown

9. Warner Robins lost to Lee Co.

Class 3A

1. Jefferson lost to Marist

3. LaGrange lost to Douglass

4. Calhoun lost to Creekview

5. Bainbridge lost to Coffee

7. Lumpkin Co. lost to Cherokee Bluff

9. Cedar Grove lost to Douglas Co.

Class 2A

2. Appling Co. lost to Ware Co.

3. Rockmart lost to Cedartown

4. Callaway lost to Cass

8. Thomson lost to Evans

Class A Division I

2. Commerce lost to Wesleyan

3. Swainsboro lost to Dublin

4. Fitzgerald lost to Irwin Co.

8. Northeast lost to Peach Co.

9. Elbert Co. lost to Hart Co.

Class A Division II

1. Bowdon lost to Fellowship Christian

2. Brooks Co. lost to Thomasville

3. Manchester lost to Harris Co.

5. Schley Co. lost to Seminole Co.

10. Telfair Co. lost to Lamar Co.

Class 3A-A private

5. Trinity Christian lost to Ola

7. GAC lost to Newnan

9. Aquinas lost to Athens Academy

Produced by Georgia High School Football Daily, a free e-mail newsletter. To join the mailing list, click here.

Todd Holcomb has been a contributor to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution since 1985. He is currently co-founder and editor of Georgia High School Football Daily.

