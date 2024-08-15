High School Sports

List: 19 Power 4-committed seniors in Friday’s Buford-Milton game

Buford running back Justin Baker (2) rushes for yardage during the first half against St. Frances Academy at Tom Riden Stadium, Friday, August 18, 2023, in Buford, Ga.

Credit: Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Credit: Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Buford running back Justin Baker (2) rushes for yardage during the first half against St. Frances Academy at Tom Riden Stadium, Friday, August 18, 2023, in Buford, Ga. (Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com)
By
August 15, 2024

Friday night’s Buford-Milton game features 19 seniors committed to Power 4 Conference teams. That represents the most major Division I college seniors in one game in Georgia history. The previous record was 14 during the 2016 Class 7A championship game between Roswell and Grayson.

Buford (10)

WR Jordan Allen (Louisville)

RB Justin Baker (Tennessee)

TE Hayden Bradley (Ole Miss)

CB Chris Garland (Stanford)

LB A.J. Holloway (South Carolina)

DL Nicco Maggio (Wake Forest)

LB Jadon Perlotte (Southern Cal)

LB Kenyon Rivera (Kansas)

LB Mantrez Walker (Colorado)

CB Devin Williams (Auburn)

Milton (9)

TE Ethan Barbour (Georgia)

DL Caleb Bell (Arkansas)

TE Ryan Ghea (Auburn)

OT Brayden Jacobs (Clemson)

S Ma’khi Jones (Duke)

CB Dylan Lewis (Tennessee)

QB Luke Nickel (Miami)

CB Tyler Redmond (Tennessee)

WR C.J. Wiley (Florida State)

Todd Holcomb has been a contributor to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution since 1985. He is currently co-founder and editor of Georgia High School Football Daily.

