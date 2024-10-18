Lee County, Valdosta make biggest jumps among Georgia teams in national rankings

Here is where Georgia teams stand in several national polls. The numbers on the left are this week’s rankings; the numbers in parentheses are last week’s rankings.
(Top 100)
11. (9) Milton
14. (12) Buford
15. (30) Lee County
32. (29) Carrollton
45. (69) Valdosta
46. (43) North Gwinnett
51. (44) Douglas County
72. (NR) Thomas County Central
80. (86) Grayson
88. (90) Hughes
94. (NR) Gainesville
(Top 25)
4. (4) Milton
8. (8) Carrollton
14. (16) Buford
(Top 100)
3. (3) Milton
7. (7) Carrollton
12. (13) Buford
27. (27) Douglas County
29. (39) Lee County
52. (51) Collins Hill
55. (55) Grayson
57. (57) Thomas County Central
59. (59) Valdosta
61. (61) North Gwinnett
64. (64) Hughes
68. (68) Gainesville
85. (85) Mill Creek
(Top 100)
13. (16) Lee County
19. (20) Milton
20. (13) Carrollton
33. (32) Buford
46. (42) North Gwinnett
52. (51) North Cobb
54. (76) Valdosta
60. (55) Grayson
62. (65) Douglas County
64. (62) Thomas County Central
80. (83) Hughes
83. (NR) Collins Hill
91. (67) Coffee
(Top 100)
4. (4) Milton
10. (11) Carrollton
22. (22) Buford
29. (30) North Gwinnett
37. (60) Collins Hill
38. (33) Mill Creek
63. (63) Grayson
66. (69) Lee County
68. (67) Coffee
75. (75) Douglas County
76. (76) Thomas County Central
88. (88) Gainesville
95. (97) Roswell
97. (99) Norcross
(Top 25)
6. (6) Milton
9. (9) Carrollton
16. (18) Buford
(Top 25)
3. (3) Milton
11. (12) Buford
19. (20) Carrollton
(Top 25)
4. (4) Milton
6. (6) Carrollton
11. (13) Buford
22. (23) North Gwinnett
