High School Sports

Lee County, Valdosta make biggest jumps among Georgia teams in national rankings

The Valdosta Wildcats take to the field during the Valdosta at South Gwinnett football game in Gwinnett on September 13, 2024. (Jamie Spaar for the Atlanta Journal Constitution)

Credit: Jamie Spaar

The Valdosta Wildcats take to the field during the Valdosta at South Gwinnett football game in Gwinnett on September 13, 2024. (Jamie Spaar for the Atlanta Journal Constitution)
By
33 minutes ago

Here is where Georgia teams stand in several national polls. The numbers on the left are this week’s rankings; the numbers in parentheses are last week’s rankings.

CalPreps

(Top 100)

11. (9) Milton

14. (12) Buford

15. (30) Lee County

32. (29) Carrollton

45. (69) Valdosta

46. (43) North Gwinnett

51. (44) Douglas County

72. (NR) Thomas County Central

80. (86) Grayson

88. (90) Hughes

94. (NR) Gainesville

USA Today

(Top 25)

4. (4) Milton

8. (8) Carrollton

14. (16) Buford

MaxPreps

(Top 100)

3. (3) Milton

7. (7) Carrollton

12. (13) Buford

27. (27) Douglas County

29. (39) Lee County

52. (51) Collins Hill

55. (55) Grayson

57. (57) Thomas County Central

59. (59) Valdosta

61. (61) North Gwinnett

64. (64) Hughes

68. (68) Gainesville

85. (85) Mill Creek

Massey Ratings

(Top 100)

13. (16) Lee County

19. (20) Milton

20. (13) Carrollton

33. (32) Buford

46. (42) North Gwinnett

52. (51) North Cobb

54. (76) Valdosta

60. (55) Grayson

62. (65) Douglas County

64. (62) Thomas County Central

80. (83) Hughes

83. (NR) Collins Hill

91. (67) Coffee

High School Football America

(Top 100)

4. (4) Milton

10. (11) Carrollton

22. (22) Buford

29. (30) North Gwinnett

37. (60) Collins Hill

38. (33) Mill Creek

63. (63) Grayson

66. (69) Lee County

68. (67) Coffee

75. (75) Douglas County

76. (76) Thomas County Central

88. (88) Gainesville

95. (97) Roswell

97. (99) Norcross

SBLive/Sports Illustrated

(Top 25)

6. (6) Milton

9. (9) Carrollton

16. (18) Buford

NationalHSFB.com

(Top 25)

3. (3) Milton

11. (12) Buford

19. (20) Carrollton

Blue Star Media

(Top 25)

4. (4) Milton

6. (6) Carrollton

11. (13) Buford

22. (23) North Gwinnett

Produced by Georgia High School Football Daily, a free e-mail newsletter.

About the Author

Chip Saye is a former writer and editor at the Atlanta Journal-Constitution and remains a regular contributor to the AJC. In 2009 he helped start Georgia High School Football Daily. He previously worked for the Athens Banner-Herald, Anderson (S.C.) Independent-Mail and Gwinnett Daily News.

