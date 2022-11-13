Kennesaw Harrison barely beats Snellville Brookwood

It wasn’t pretty, gut-tough wins usually aren’t, but Kennesaw Harrison wasn’t going for style points. A victory will do, and it was earned 21-17 over Snellville Brookwood during this Georgia football game.
Kennesaw Harrison opened with a 7-0 advantage over Snellville Brookwood through the first quarter.
A halftime tie at 14-14 allowed for a respite as both teams looked to regroup in the locker room.
Snellville Brookwood had cause for optimism when it began the final quarter on top of Kennesaw Harrison 17-14.
The final quarter was decisive for the Hoyas, as they climbed out of a hole with a 21-17 scoring margin.
