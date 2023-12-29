Jonesboro New Faith Christian squeezes past Hogansville Callaway

Jonesboro New Faith Christian posted a narrow 65-62 win over Hogansville Callaway in a Georgia boys basketball matchup on Dec. 28.
In recent action on Dec. 21, Hogansville Callaway faced off against Hamilton Harris County and Jonesboro New Faith Christian took on Chicago Butler on Dec. 21 at Jonesboro New Faith Christian Academy.
