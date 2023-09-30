Johns Creek Mt. Pisgah Christian collects victory over Carrollton Mt. Zion

Johns Creek Mt. Pisgah Christian handed Carrollton Mt. Zion a tough 31-21 loss for a Georgia high school football victory on Sept. 29.

Neither team could dent the scoreboard in the first quarter.

The Patriots and the Eagles battled to a standoff at 7-7 as the third quarter began.

Carrollton Mt. Zion moved ahead by earning a 21-14 advantage over Johns Creek Mt. Pisgah Christian at the end of the third quarter.

The Patriots pulled off a stirring 17-0 final quarter to trip the Eagles.

