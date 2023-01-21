ajc logo
It took an extra action before Savannah Windsor Forest could beat Reidsville Tattnall County

Sports
By Sports Bot
1 hour ago

Savannah Windsor Forest needed bonus action to put the nail in the coffin of Reidsville Tattnall County during an 87-86 OT thriller in a Georgia boys basketball matchup.

In recent action on January 16, Savannah Windsor Forest faced off against Augusta Lucy C Laney. For a full recap, click here.

