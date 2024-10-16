High School Sports

Highest-scoring GHSA teams in each classification through Week 9

Nick Grimstead, quarterback for North Cobb, finds a hole during the football game against McEachern in Kennesaw, GA on August 23, 2024 (Jamie Spaar for the Atlanta Journal Constitution)

Credit: Jamie Spaar

Credit: Jamie Spaar

Nick Grimstead, quarterback for North Cobb, finds a hole during the football game against McEachern in Kennesaw, GA on August 23, 2024 (Jamie Spaar for the Atlanta Journal Constitution)
By
1 hour ago

Here are the top 10 teams in most points scored per game, by classification:

Class 6A

48.1 - Camden County

45.5 - Carrollton

41.1 - Valdosta

40.9 - North Cobb

40.4 - Lowndes

40.4 - Mill Creek

37.6 - Duluth

37.0 - Cherokee

36.7 - North Gwinnett

36.1 - Buford

Class 5A

51.1 - Lee County

50.9 - Thomas County Central

48.1 - Houston County

46.4 - Hughes

42.7 - Brunswick

39.8 - Milton

39.2 - Rome

38.9 - Roswell

37.0 - Effingham County

36.5 - Gainesville

Class 4A

45.4 - Central (Carrollton)

42.8 - Southwest DeKalb

42.4 - Cedartown

42.0 - Marist

41.7 - Perry

40.4 - Eastside

38.9 - Tucker

37.9 - North Oconee

37.6 - Cambridge

37.6 - Cartersville

Class 3A

44.3 - Peach County

40.6 - Cherokee Bluff

40.0 - Westover

37.5 - Calvary Day

37.2 - Jenkins

36.0 - Lumpkin County

35.9 - Cairo

35.7 - Sandy Creek

35.0 - Oconee County

33.8 - LaGrange

Class 2A

40.0 - Hebron Christian

40.0 - Morgan County

38.3 - Burke County

37.9 - Prince Avenue Christian

37.5 - Pierce County

35.6 - Carver (Atlanta)

32.9 - Sumter County

32.5 - Thomson

32.0 - Spencer

30.6 - Ringgold

Class A Division I

50.8 - Toombs County

47.6 - Dublin

43.0 - Athens Academy

39.9 - Heard County

39.0 - Savannah Christian

39.0 - Wesleyan

38.7 - Fannin County

35.6 - Putnam County

34.8 - Christian Heritage

34.4 - Fellowship Christian

Class A Division II

49.0 - Irwin County

41.7 - Hancock Central

41.3 - Bowdon

37.2 - Lincoln County

36.4 - Mitchell County

34.4 - Wheeler County

33.8 - Metter

32.6 - Trion

32.0 - Jenkins County

31.7 - Miller County

Produced by Georgia High School Football Daily, a free e-mail newsletter.

