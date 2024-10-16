Highest-scoring GHSA teams in each classification through Week 9

Here are the top 10 teams in most points scored per game, by classification:
Class 6A
48.1 - Camden County
45.5 - Carrollton
41.1 - Valdosta
40.9 - North Cobb
40.4 - Lowndes
40.4 - Mill Creek
37.6 - Duluth
37.0 - Cherokee
36.7 - North Gwinnett
36.1 - Buford
Class 5A
51.1 - Lee County
50.9 - Thomas County Central
48.1 - Houston County
46.4 - Hughes
42.7 - Brunswick
39.8 - Milton
39.2 - Rome
38.9 - Roswell
37.0 - Effingham County
36.5 - Gainesville
Class 4A
45.4 - Central (Carrollton)
42.8 - Southwest DeKalb
42.4 - Cedartown
42.0 - Marist
41.7 - Perry
40.4 - Eastside
38.9 - Tucker
37.9 - North Oconee
37.6 - Cambridge
37.6 - Cartersville
Class 3A
44.3 - Peach County
40.6 - Cherokee Bluff
40.0 - Westover
37.5 - Calvary Day
37.2 - Jenkins
36.0 - Lumpkin County
35.9 - Cairo
35.7 - Sandy Creek
35.0 - Oconee County
33.8 - LaGrange
Class 2A
40.0 - Hebron Christian
40.0 - Morgan County
38.3 - Burke County
37.9 - Prince Avenue Christian
37.5 - Pierce County
35.6 - Carver (Atlanta)
32.9 - Sumter County
32.5 - Thomson
32.0 - Spencer
30.6 - Ringgold
Class A Division I
50.8 - Toombs County
47.6 - Dublin
43.0 - Athens Academy
39.9 - Heard County
39.0 - Savannah Christian
39.0 - Wesleyan
38.7 - Fannin County
35.6 - Putnam County
34.8 - Christian Heritage
34.4 - Fellowship Christian
Class A Division II
49.0 - Irwin County
41.7 - Hancock Central
41.3 - Bowdon
37.2 - Lincoln County
36.4 - Mitchell County
34.4 - Wheeler County
33.8 - Metter
32.6 - Trion
32.0 - Jenkins County
31.7 - Miller County
Produced by Georgia High School Football Daily, a free e-mail newsletter. To join the mailing list, click here.
About the Author