Girls Basketball Roundup – November 30, 2023

Fort Mill Lakeside Prep notched a win against Martinez Augusta Christian 49-31 during this South Carolina girls high school basketball game on Nov. 30.

Greenville Legacy Early College escapes close call with Rabun Gap

Greenville Legacy Early College topped Rabun Gap 61-56 in a tough tilt in a Georgia girls basketball matchup on Nov. 30.

Newnan Heritage dominates Macon Stratford

Newnan Heritage scored early and often to roll over Macon Stratford 51-22 for a Georgia girls basketball victory on Nov. 30.

Newnan Heritage steamrolled in front of Macon Stratford 22-4 to begin the second quarter.

The Hawks’ offense pulled in front for a 34-8 lead over the Eagles at the intermission.

Newnan Heritage jumped to a 46-13 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Eagles rallied in the final quarter, but the Hawks skirted trouble with just enough offense to thwart all hopes.

