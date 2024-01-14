Girls Basketball Roundup – January 13, 2024

Kathleen Veterans handled Warner Robins Houston County 61-22 in an impressive showing for a Georgia girls basketball victory at Warner Robins Houston County High on Jan. 13.

Recently on Jan. 3, Kathleen Veterans squared off with Warner Robins in a basketball game.

McDonough Union Grove slips past Stockbridge

McDonough Union Grove finally found a way to top Stockbridge 46-42 in Georgia girls basketball on Jan. 13.

In recent action on Jan. 5, McDonough Union Grove faced off against McDonough Eagles Landing.

Vidalia posts win at Portal’s expense

Vidalia notched a win against Portal 51-39 in a Georgia girls basketball matchup on Jan. 13.

The first quarter gave Vidalia a 14-10 lead over Portal.

The Indians’ offense moved in front for a 23-18 lead over the Panthers at the intermission.

Vidalia jumped to a 36-29 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Indians got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 15-10 edge.

Recently on Dec. 29, Vidalia squared off with McRae Telfair County in a basketball game.

Explore Read more game stories and news about Georgia high school football from the AJC

This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI using automation technology. To see more game results from your favorite high school team, download the ScoreStream app and start scoring your local games. Also, for statewide results and expert analysis of sports coverage across Georgia, sign up for our free newsletter Sports Daily and follow AJC's high school sports coverage.