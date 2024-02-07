Girls Basketball Roundup – February 6, 2024

In recent action on Feb. 2, Augusta Curtis Baptist faced off against Johns Island Charleston Collegiate.

Clarkston scores fast, scores a lot to dismiss Atlanta Cross Keys

Clarkston left no doubt in recording a 57-29 win over Atlanta Cross Keys in a Georgia girls basketball matchup on Feb. 6.

Dawsonville Dawson County secures a win over Cleveland White County

Dawsonville Dawson County grabbed a 63-51 victory at the expense of Cleveland White County on Feb. 6 in Georgia girls high school basketball action.

Newnan Heritage earns solid win over Columbus Brookstone

Newnan Heritage handed Columbus Brookstone a tough 54-42 loss during this Georgia girls high school basketball game on Feb. 6.

In recent action on Jan. 30, Newnan Heritage faced off against Perry The Westfield.

Savannah Country Day squeezes past Savannah Calvary Day

Savannah Country Day finally found a way to top Savannah Calvary Day 55-49 for a Georgia girls basketball victory on Feb. 6.

