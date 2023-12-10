Girls Basketball Roundup – December 9, 2023

Auburn finally found a way to top Decatur Greenforest High 64-57 in Alabama girls basketball on Dec. 9.

Bremen grinds out close victory over Heflin Cleburne County High

Bremen topped Heflin Cleburne County High 41-33 in a tough tilt in an Alabama girls basketball matchup on Dec. 9.

Hilton Head Island barely beats Savannah

Hilton Head Island posted a narrow 43-38 win over Savannah in South Carolina girls basketball action on Dec. 9.

Recently on Dec. 2, Hilton Head Island squared off with Richmond Hill in a basketball game.

Locust Grove Luella defeats Mertztown Brandywine Heights

Locust Grove Luella dismissed Mertztown Brandywine Heights by a 50-29 count during this Pennsylvania girls high school basketball game on Dec. 9.

Temple prevails over Anniston White Plains

Temple earned a convincing 61-21 win over Anniston White Plains in an Alabama girls basketball matchup on Dec. 9.

