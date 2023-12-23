Girls Basketball Roundup – December 22, 2023

In recent action on Dec. 15, Gainesville Chestatee faced off against Gainesville East Forsyth.

Laurens exhales after close call with Augusta Curtis Baptist

Laurens topped Augusta Curtis Baptist 42-40 in a tough tilt during this Georgia girls high school basketball game on Dec. 22.

In recent action on Dec. 14, Augusta Curtis Baptist faced off against Holly Hill.

Pitkin slips past McDonough Creekside Christian

Pitkin finally found a way to top McDonough Creekside Christian 54-48 in Georgia girls basketball on Dec. 22.

Robertsdale pockets slim win over Greensboro Lake Oconee

Robertsdale posted a narrow 52-49 win over Greensboro Lake Oconee in a Georgia girls basketball matchup on Dec. 22.

Rock Hill South Pointe sprints past Smyrna Campbell

Rock Hill South Pointe notched a win against Smyrna Campbell 58-47 for a South Carolina girls basketball victory on Dec. 22.

Tiger Rabun County tops Scottsboro

Tiger Rabun County knocked off Scottsboro 50-40 for a Georgia girls basketball victory at Tiger Rabun County High on Dec. 22.

Westminster West-Oak overwhelms Dahlonega Lumpkin County

Westminster West-Oak dominated Dahlonega Lumpkin County 50-29 in South Carolina girls basketball action on Dec. 22.

In recent action on Dec. 15, Westminster West-Oak faced off against Toccoa Stephens County.

Winder-Barrow barely beats Anderson Pendleton

Winder-Barrow posted a narrow 32-28 win over Anderson Pendleton in a Georgia girls basketball matchup on Dec. 22.

Last season, Winder-Barrow and Anderson Pendleton faced off on Dec. 22, 2022 at Winder-Barrow High School.

