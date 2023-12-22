Girls Basketball Roundup – December 21, 2023

Augusta Cross Creek earned a convincing 63-17 win over Lexington White Knoll on Dec. 21 in Georgia girls high school basketball action.

Augusta Curtis Baptist rides to cruise-control win over Newberry

Augusta Curtis Baptist controlled the action to earn an impressive 50-12 win against Newberry for a Georgia girls basketball victory at Augusta Curtis Baptist High on Dec. 21.

Blue Ridge Fannin County earns stressful win over Kennesaw North Cobb

Blue Ridge Fannin County finally found a way to top Kennesaw North Cobb 52-44 on Dec. 21 in Georgia girls high school basketball action.

Blythewood Westwood barely beats Augusta Butler

Blythewood Westwood posted a narrow 51-50 win over Augusta Butler in a South Carolina girls basketball matchup on Dec. 21.

Columbus Hardaway denies Columbus Carver’s challenge

Columbus Hardaway grabbed a 60-50 victory at the expense of Columbus Carver in a Georgia girls basketball matchup on Dec. 21.

Cumming North Forsyth posts win at Hinesville Bradwell Institute’s expense

Cumming North Forsyth handed Hinesville Bradwell Institute a tough 58-40 loss for a Georgia girls basketball victory on Dec. 21.

Dacula Hebron Christian narrowly defeats Phoenix Xavier College

Dacula Hebron Christian grabbed a 66-50 victory at the expense of Phoenix Xavier College at Dacula Hebron Christian Academy on Dec. 21 in Georgia girls high school basketball action.

Danielsville Madison County crushes Anderson Pendleton

Danielsville Madison County raced to a big lead and never looked back in a 79-31 win over Anderson Pendleton in a Georgia girls basketball matchup on Dec. 21.

Graniteville Midland Valley narrowly defeats Evans Greenbrier

Graniteville Midland Valley grabbed a 48-38 victory at the expense of Evans Greenbrier in Georgia girls basketball action on Dec. 21.

Jasper Pickens County earns narrow win over Kennesaw North Cobb Christian

Jasper Pickens County finally found a way to top Kennesaw North Cobb Christian 43-34 in a Georgia girls basketball matchup on Dec. 21.

Kathleen Veterans defeats Albany Dougherty

Kathleen Veterans unleashed a high-powered offensive show to knock off Albany Dougherty 79-44 Thursday in a Georgia girls basketball matchup on Dec. 21.

Piedmont Wren earns stressful win over Tiger Rabun County

Piedmont Wren topped Tiger Rabun County 59-52 in a tough tilt for a South Carolina girls basketball victory on Dec. 21.

Rock Hill South Pointe squeezes past Powder Springs Hillgrove

Rock Hill South Pointe topped Powder Springs Hillgrove 51-43 in a tough tilt in Georgia girls basketball action on Dec. 21.

Trion outlasts Hartford Ohio County

Trion eventually beat Hartford Ohio County 53-41 in Georgia girls basketball on Dec. 21.

