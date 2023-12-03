Girls Basketball Roundup – December 2, 2023

Last season, Savannah St. Andrew’s and Hilton Head Island Hilton Head Prep faced off on Jan. 7, 2023 at Hilton Head Island Hilton Head Preparatory School.

LaGrange Troup County exhales after close call with Valley

LaGrange Troup County finally found a way to top Valley 67-60 in a Georgia girls basketball matchup on Dec. 2.

North Charleston Cathedral escapes close call with Savannah Country Day

North Charleston Cathedral posted a narrow 44-40 win over Savannah Country Day on Dec. 2 in Georgia girls high school basketball.

Recently on Nov. 28, Savannah Country Day squared off with Statesboro Bulloch in a basketball game.

Richmond Hill claims tight victory against Hilton Head Island

Richmond Hill topped Hilton Head Island 43-37 in a tough tilt for a South Carolina girls basketball victory at Hilton Head Island High on Dec. 2.

Last season, Richmond Hill and Hilton Head Island squared off on Dec. 17, 2022 at Hilton Head Island High School.

Savannah Memorial Day overcomes Beaufort Bridges in seat-squirming affair

Savannah Memorial Day posted a narrow 39-38 win over Beaufort Bridges in a Georgia girls basketball matchup on Dec. 2.

Last season, Savannah Memorial Day and Beaufort Bridges faced off on Jan. 18, 2023 at Savannah Memorial Day High School.

Statesboro bests Reidsville Tattnall County

Statesboro controlled the action to earn an impressive 66-38 win against Reidsville Tattnall County in Georgia girls basketball action on Dec. 2.

Statesboro moved in front of Reidsville Tattnall County 16-6 to begin the second quarter.

The Blue Devils opened a monstrous 34-13 gap over the Warriors at the half.

Statesboro pulled to a 48-26 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Blue Devils held on with an 18-12 scoring edge in the final quarter.

