Quarterback development — and talent — has become synonymous with Prince Avenue football

When the Wolverines host Providence Christian for their first playoff game Friday, they’ll have two quarterbacks on the field who enrolled at the private school with their sights on playing quarterback.

“When Philo played the first state championship game (in 2022), I realized he had 4,500 yards (passing) in one year,” said sophomore Ben Musser, who transferred from Jefferson High School late last season. “It just kind of struck me, I wanted to be in a program like this.”

Musser shares time with senior Jake Bobo, who broke paths with his siblings to enroll at Prince Avenue at the start of his junior year. They go to North Oconee High School, where Bobo played running back and linebacker before moving to Prince Avenue.

“My dad’s always like, ‘I want you to have fun,’” said Bobo, the son of UGA offensive coordinator Mike Bobo. “I feel like (Prince Avenue is) where I’d have the most fun.”

Both quarterbacks were graded going into the season, and Musser eventually won the job.

He played well in his first game against West Forsyth before losing in Weeks 2 and 3.

The Wolverines started rotating in Bobo in Week 5 against Westside to take some pressure off Musser. Since then, they have averaged over 40 points a game by combining the talent, Prince Avenue head coach Greg Vandagriff said.

“It’s basically one of those things where we’ve got two athletic kids,” Richt said. “Both of them deserve to play.”

The goal for the Wolverines’ offense is to end every drive in a kick, Richt said. This puts a lot of responsibility on the quarterback to maintain control and protect the ball.

Bobo is leading the team in passing with over 1,000 yards and Musser isn’t far behind with 903. Combine that with Andrew Beard, the team’s running back, who is averaging 145 rushing yards a game and it’s become their recipe for an explosive offense.

On Friday, they will test the Providence Christian defense, which has allowed an average of 37 points and more than 100 receiving yards per game this season.

The high-performance offense isn’t anything new to Prince Avenue. Brock Vandagriff had over 10,000 passing yards in his career and 107 passing touchdowns. Philo was even more prolific with 13,922 passing yards and 159 passing touchdowns.

Vandagriff won Gatorade Player of the Year before committing to the University of Georgia as a five-star recruit. He transferred to Kentucky at the end of the 2023 season. Philo tied the state record for single-season touchdowns during his senior year at Prince Avenue.

“Philo and Brock are both really good quarterbacks playing SEC and ACC,” Bobo said. “It’s a big deal. Hopefully I get to, too.”

Bobo hopes to play in college, but he currently has no official offers. Like Musser, Vandagriff and Philo got the Wolverines’ starting job their sophomore years and developed into Division I quarterbacks.

“He’s got all the potential in the world,” Richt said of Musser. “He’s a great athlete.”

Bobo and Musser hope to be next on the list of high-quality products refined at the Prince Avenue quarterback factory.

Noah Buice is a student in the University of Georgia’s undergraduate Sports Media Certificate program.