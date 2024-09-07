Georgia high school football scores: Metro Atlanta matchups from Sept. 6

King’s Ridge shuts out Walker

King’s Ridge’s defense throttled Walker, resulting in a 42-0 shutout in a Georgia high school football matchup on Sept. 6.

Last time King’s Ridge and Walker played in a 48-18 game on Sept. 16, 2022.

Carver-Atlanta dominates Mundy’s Mill

Carver-Atlanta recorded a big victory over Mundy’s Mill 37-7 at Carver Early College High on Sept. 6 in Georgia football action.

Last time Carver-Atlanta and Mundy’s Mill played in a 28-0 game on Oct. 6, 2023.

Douglass delivers statement win over Columbia

Douglass dominated from start to finish in an imposing 46-21 win over Columbia on Sept. 6 in Georgia football action.

In recent action on Aug. 23, Columbia faced off against Carrollton and Douglass took on Westlake on Aug. 23 at Westlake High School.

Druid Hills tops North Springs

Druid Hills handed North Springs a tough 28-13 loss for a Georgia high school football victory at Druid Hills High on Sept. 6.

Lovett defeats Pace Academy

Lovett handled Pace Academy 34-7 in an impressive showing in a Georgia high school football matchup on Sept. 6.

In recent action on Aug. 23, Lovett faced off against Crisp County.

Maynard Jackson takes down Redan

Maynard Jackson dominated Redan 33-7 for a Georgia high school football victory on Sept. 6.

North Clayton pockets slim win over Riverdale

North Clayton topped Riverdale 28-20 in a tough tilt in a Georgia high school football matchup on Sept. 6.

Westlake dominates Therrell in convincing showing

Westlake recorded a big victory over Therrell 38-7 on Sept. 6 in Georgia football action.

Recently on Aug. 23, Westlake squared off with Douglass in a football game.

Westminster overcomes deficit to defeat Greater Atlanta Christian

Westminster overcame a spirited challenge and rallied for a 34-13 win against Greater Atlanta Christian for a Georgia high school football victory on Sept. 6.

Greater Atlanta Christian started on steady ground by forging a 13-7 lead over Westminster at the end of the first quarter.

The Wildcats’ offense moved in front for a 27-13 lead over the Spartans at halftime.

Neither squad could muster points in the third quarter.

The Wildcats got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 7-0 edge.

In recent action on Aug. 23, Greater Atlanta Christian faced off against Decatur.

Lamar County prevails over Rutland

Lamar County dominated from start to finish in an imposing 62-7 win over Rutland on Sept. 6 in Georgia football.

North Oconee tops Clarke Central

North Oconee raced to a big lead and never looked back in a 36-13 win over Clarke Central on Sept. 6 in Georgia football.

In recent action on Aug. 23, North Oconee faced off against Dalton and Clarke Central took on Oconee County on Aug. 23 at Clarke Central High School.

Bremen pushes over McNair

Bremen knocked off McNair 31-14 in a Georgia high school football matchup on Sept. 6.

Neither side could break ahead as the two teams began in a tense 7-7 duel in the first quarter.

The Blue Devils fought to a 17-7 halftime margin at the Mustangs’ expense.

Bremen charged to a 24-7 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Blue Devils and the Mustangs each scored in the fourth quarter.

Buford (GA) takes advantage of early margin to defeat Roswell

A swift early pace pushed Buford (GA) past Roswell Friday 52-17 in a Georgia high school football matchup on Sept. 6.

The first quarter gave Buford (GA) a 21-0 lead over Roswell.

The Wolves opened an immense 38-10 gap over the Hornets at halftime.

Neither squad could muster points in the third quarter.

The Wolves got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 14-7 edge.

In recent action on Aug. 23, Buford (GA) faced off against Benedictine Military.

Creekview routs Lassiter

Creekview recorded a big victory over Lassiter 63-20 in Georgia high school football on Sept. 6.

The first quarter gave Creekview a 21-7 lead over Lassiter.

The Grizzlies fought to a 42-20 intermission margin at the Trojans’ expense.

Creekview thundered to a 63-20 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

Neither squad scored in the final quarter.

Recently on Aug. 23, Lassiter squared off with Alexander in a football game.

Sequoyah takes advantage of early margin to defeat Riverwood

Sequoyah controlled the scoreboard and the game in a strong 50-7 victory over Riverwood for a Georgia high school football victory on Sept. 6.

Sequoyah charged in front of Riverwood 21-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Chiefs’ offense jumped in front for a 36-7 lead over the Raiders at halftime.

Sequoyah pulled to a 50-7 lead heading into the final quarter.

Neither squad scored in the final quarter.

Recently on Aug. 23, Sequoyah squared off with Cherokee in a football game.

Carrollton defense stifles Lithia Springs

Defense dominated as Carrollton pitched a 63-0 shutout of Lithia Springs in Georgia high school football action on Sept. 6.

In recent action on Aug. 23, Carrollton faced off against Columbia.

White County crushes East Jackson

White County recorded a big victory over East Jackson 55-27 in a Georgia high school football matchup on Sept. 6.

White County moved in front of East Jackson 21-7 to begin the second quarter.

The Warriors registered a 42-14 advantage at halftime over the Eagles.

White County breathed fire to a 55-20 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Eagles rallied in the final quarter, but the Warriors skirted trouble with just enough offense to thwart all hopes.

Recently on Aug. 23, East Jackson squared off with Commerce in a football game.

Spencer denies Griffin’s challenge

Spencer notched a win against Griffin 29-15 during this Georgia football game on Sept. 6.

In recent action on Aug. 23, Griffin faced off against Americus Sumter.

Commerce pushes over Madison County

Commerce handed Madison County a tough 28-12 loss during this Georgia football game on Sept. 6.

In recent action on Aug. 23, Commerce faced off against East Jackson.

Alcovy survives overtime against Rockdale County

Alcovy took full advantage of overtime to defeat Rockdale County 12-9 in Georgia high school football action on Sept. 6.

Last time Alcovy and Rockdale County played in a 38-0 game on Nov. 3, 2023.

In recent action on Aug. 23, Rockdale County faced off against Forest Park and Alcovy took on Newton on Aug. 23 at Newton High School.

Eastside secures a win over Archer

Eastside notched a win against Archer 34-16 for a Georgia high school football victory at Eastside High on Sept. 6.

Eastside moved in front of Archer 14-7 to begin the second quarter.

The Eagles registered a 20-7 advantage at intermission over the Tigers.

The gap narrowed in the third quarter when Archer made it 27-16.

The Eagles got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 7-0 edge.

In recent action on Aug. 23, Eastside faced off against Hiram and Archer took on Seckinger on Aug. 23 at Archer High School.

Dunwoody comes up short in matchup with Lumpkin County

Lumpkin County eventually beat Dunwoody 49-35 on Sept. 6 in Georgia football.

The first quarter gave Lumpkin County a 21-0 lead over Dunwoody.

The Indians registered a 35-6 advantage at halftime over the Wildcats.

Dunwoody showed its teeth in the third quarter by rallying to within 42-21.

The Wildcats outpointed the Indians 14-7 in the final quarter, but it was not enough to close the gap.

East Paulding secures a win over Hiram

East Paulding grabbed a 38-27 victory at the expense of Hiram in Georgia high school football action on Sept. 6.

East Paulding opened with a 10-0 advantage over Hiram through the first quarter.

The Hornets showed their spirit while rallying to within 24-20 at halftime.

Neither team could gain any advantage in the third quarter.

The Raiders held on with a 7-0 scoring edge in the final quarter.

Last season, Hiram and East Paulding squared off on Sept. 1, 2023 at East Paulding High School.

In recent action on Aug. 23, Hiram faced off against Eastside and East Paulding took on North Paulding on Aug. 23 at North Paulding High School.

North Paulding darts by South Paulding

North Paulding dismissed South Paulding by a 39-14 count for a Georgia high school football victory on Sept. 6.

In recent action on Aug. 23, South Paulding faced off against Allatoona and North Paulding took on East Paulding on Aug. 23 at North Paulding High School.

Stephenson comes up short in matchup with Decatur

Decatur notched a win against Stephenson 32-20 in a Georgia high school football matchup on Sept. 6.

Recently on Aug. 23, Decatur squared off with Greater Atlanta Christian in a football game.

Douglas County earns stressful win over Hughes

Douglas County finally found a way to top Hughes 21-14 in a Georgia high school football matchup on Sept. 6.

The start wasn’t the problem for Hughes, as it began with a 7-6 edge over Douglas County through the end of the first quarter.

The Panthers proved they would be a force to be reckoned with by building a 14-6 advantage over the Tigers at the half.

Nothing was decided in the third quarter, with Douglas County and Hughes locked in a 14-14 stalemate.

The Tigers got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 7-0 edge.

Last season, Douglas County and Hughes faced off on Sept. 22, 2023 at Langston Hughes.

Putnam County overwhelms Haralson County

Putnam County left no doubt on Friday, controlling Haralson County from start to finish for a 28-3 victory at Putnam County High on Sept. 6 in Georgia football action.

Both teams were shutout in the first quarter.

The War Eagles registered a 13-3 advantage at halftime over the Rebels.

Putnam County roared to a 21-3 lead heading into the final quarter.

The War Eagles got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 7-0 edge.

Whitewater rallies to rock Troup County

Whitewater fought to overcome a first-quarter deficit for a 28-10 win over Troup County for a Georgia high school football victory at Whitewater High on Sept. 6.

Troup County started on steady ground by forging a 3-0 lead over Whitewater at the end of the first quarter.

The Tigers got the better of the action throughout the first half, owning a 10-0 margin over the Wildcats at intermission.

Whitewater broke in front at the beginning of the final quarter with a 14-10 lead over Troup County.

The Wildcats held on with a 14-0 scoring edge in the final quarter.

Last season, Troup County and Whitewater squared off on Sept. 15, 2023 at Whitewater High School.

Cherokee Bluff claims tight victory against Habersham Central

Cherokee Bluff finally found a way to top Habersham Central 31-24 in Georgia high school football on Sept. 6.

Habersham Central showed it was ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 13-7 advantage over Cherokee Bluff as the first quarter ended.

The Bears’ offense jumped in front for a 14-13 lead over the Raiders at halftime.

Habersham Central moved ahead of Cherokee Bluff 24-21 to start the fourth quarter.

The Bears fought back from a final-quarter deficit to earn the victory over the Raiders.

Lanier Christian squeezes past St. Francis

Lanier Christian posted a narrow 14-7 win over St. Francis in Georgia high school football action on Sept. 6.

Mary Persons allows no points against Fayette County

A suffocating defense helped Mary Persons handle Fayette County 55-0 in Georgia high school football on Sept. 6.

East Forsyth bests Chestatee

East Forsyth left no doubt on Friday, controlling Chestatee from start to finish for a 34-7 victory in a Georgia high school football matchup on Sept. 6.

Neither side could break ahead as the two teams began in a tense 7-7 duel in the first quarter.

Offense was nothing but a rumor in the second and third quarters, as neither squad scored.

The Broncos got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 27-0 edge.

Last time East Forsyth and Chestatee played in a 51-20 game on Oct. 27, 2023.

North Hall overcomes East Hall

North Hall handed East Hall a tough 35-16 loss on Sept. 6 in Georgia football action.

Neither side could break ahead as the two teams began in a tense 7-7 duel in the first quarter.

The Trojans registered a 21-16 advantage at intermission over the Vikings.

Neither squad could muster points in the third quarter.

The Trojans got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 14-0 edge.

Last time North Hall and East Hall played in a 49-14 game on Sept. 15, 2023.

Lake Oconee slips past Brentwood

Lake Oconee topped Brentwood 35-34 in a tough tilt in Georgia high school football on Sept. 6.

The first quarter gave Lake Oconee a 28-21 lead over Brentwood.

Each offense authored its Rip Van Winkle imitation, napping through barren second and third quarters.

The Titans chalked up this decision in spite of the War Eagles’ spirited final-quarter performance.

Hampton tops McDonough

Hampton dismissed McDonough by a 45-13 count in a Georgia high school football matchup on Sept. 6.

Callaway pushes over Cook

Callaway handed Cook a tough 36-23 loss at Callaway High on Sept. 6 in Georgia football action.

The two teams dueled to an even start, with Callaway and Cook settling for a 14-14 first-quarter knot.

Defense ruled the second quarter as the Cavaliers and the Hornets were both scoreless.

Callaway moved in front of Cook 22-14 going into the final quarter.

The Cavaliers got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 14-9 edge.

Jefferson rallies to rock Stephens County

Jefferson rallied over Stephens County for an inspiring 45-28 victory for a Georgia high school football victory on Sept. 6.

Stephens County showed it was ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 7-0 advantage over Jefferson as the first quarter ended.

The Indians had a 14-10 edge on the Dragons at the beginning of the third quarter.

Jefferson broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 31-21 lead over Stephens County.

The Dragons got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 14-7 edge.

Jonesboro dominates Banneker

Jonesboro recorded a big victory over Banneker 34-12 in a Georgia high school football matchup on Sept. 6.

In recent action on Aug. 23, Banneker faced off against South Cobb.

Kennesaw Mountain grinds out close victory over Johns Creek

Kennesaw Mountain finally found a way to top Johns Creek 27-24 in Georgia high school football on Sept. 6.

Offense was nothing but a rumor in the first, second and third quarters, as neither squad scored.

The Mustangs held on with a 27-24 scoring edge in the final quarter.

North Cobb defeats Cass

North Cobb scored early and often to roll over Cass 43-14 for a Georgia high school football victory on Sept. 6.

North Cobb moved in front of Cass 13-7 to begin the second quarter.

The Warriors’ offense charged in front for a 33-7 lead over the Colonels at the intermission.

North Cobb breathed fire to a 36-7 lead heading into the final quarter.

Neither team could gain any advantage in the fourth quarter.

North Cobb Christian barely beats Sonoraville

North Cobb Christian topped Sonoraville 24-17 in a tough tilt on Sept. 6 in Georgia football.

The Eagles and the Phoenix battled to a standoff at 17-17 as the third quarter began.

North Cobb Christian jumped ahead of Sonoraville 24-17 as the fourth quarter started.

Both teams were shutout in the first and fourth quarters.

Miller Grove allows no points against Heritage-Conyers

Defense dominated as Miller Grove pitched a 7-0 shutout of Heritage-Conyers on Sept. 6 in Georgia football action.

Locust Grove tops Eagle’s Landing Christian

Locust Grove knocked off Eagle’s Landing Christian 28-14 for a Georgia high school football victory at Locust Grove High on Sept. 6.

Pebblebrook scores early, pulls away from Meadowcreek

Pebblebrook rushed to an early advantage and ran away for a 39-6 win over Meadowcreek in Georgia high school football on Sept. 6.

Recently on Aug. 23, Meadowcreek squared off with Dacula in a football game.

Whitefield Academy tacks win on Social Circle

Whitefield Academy handled Social Circle 35-14 in an impressive showing in a Georgia high school football matchup on Sept. 6.

Whitefield Academy opened with a 14-7 advantage over Social Circle through the first quarter.

The Wolfpack fought to a 28-7 intermission margin at the Redskins’ expense.

Social Circle battled back to make it 28-14 in the third quarter.

The Wolfpack got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 7-0 edge.

Morgan County scores early, pulls away from Greene County

A swift early pace pushed Morgan County past Greene County Friday 35-13 at Morgan County High on Sept. 6 in Georgia football action.

Last season, Greene County and Morgan County faced off on Aug. 25, 2023 at Greene County High School.

Kell thwarts Wheeler’s quest

Kell notched a win against Wheeler 31-13 in a Georgia high school football matchup on Sept. 6.

Kell darted in front of Wheeler 7-6 to begin the second quarter.

The Longhorns fought to a 17-13 intermission margin at the Wildcats’ expense.

Kell darted to a 24-13 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Longhorns got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 7-0 edge.

Pope rallies to top Sprayberry

Sprayberry cut in front to start, but Pope answered the challenge to collect a 34-23 victory for a Georgia high school football victory at Pope High on Sept. 6.

Last time Sprayberry and Pope played in a 45-21 game on Nov. 3, 2023.

Union Grove allows no points against Woodland Stockbridge

Defense dominated as Union Grove pitched a 32-0 shutout of Woodland Stockbridge at Woodland High on Sept. 6 in Georgia football action.

Cambridge earns stressful win over Denmark

Cambridge finally found a way to top Denmark 35-34 on Sept. 6 in Georgia football action.

Last season, Cambridge and Denmark faced off on Aug. 25, 2023 at Cambridge High School.

Norcross overwhelms Walton

Norcross dominated Walton 41-14 for a Georgia high school football victory on Sept. 6.

The first quarter gave Norcross a 6-0 lead over Walton.

The Blue Devils registered a 27-0 advantage at halftime over the Raiders.

Norcross breathed fire to a 41-7 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Blue Devils maintained the upper hand despite being outscored 7-0 in the final quarter.

West Hall defense stifles Johnson-Gainesville

West Hall’s defense throttled Johnson-Gainesville, resulting in a 73-0 shutout for a Georgia high school football victory at Johnson High on Sept. 6.

Last season, West Hall and Johnson-Gainesville squared off on Aug. 25, 2023 at West Hall High School.

Wesleyan shuts out B.E.S.T. Academy

Defense dominated as Wesleyan pitched a 40-0 shutout of B.E.S.T. Academy in a Georgia high school football matchup on Sept. 6.

The first quarter gave Wesleyan a 12-0 lead over B.E.S.T. Academy.

The Wolves opened an immense 33-0 gap over the Eagles at halftime.

Wesleyan charged to a 40-0 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

Neither squad scored in the final quarter.

Recently on Aug. 23, B.E.S.T. Academy squared off with Kendrick in a football game.

Hillgrove earns stressful win over Marietta

Hillgrove topped Marietta 24-21 in a tough tilt at Hillgrove High on Sept. 6 in Georgia football action.

Marietta started on steady ground by forging a 7-3 lead over Hillgrove at the end of the first quarter.

The Blue Devils moved ahead by earning a 13-10 advantage over the Hawks at the end of the second quarter.

Hillgrove broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 17-13 lead over Marietta.

The Blue Devils narrowed the gap 8-7 in the final quarter but it was too little, too late.

Last time Marietta and Hillgrove played in a 17-7 game on Oct. 6, 2023.

Recently on Aug. 23, Marietta squared off with West Forsyth (GA) in a football game.

Holy Ground Baptist defense stifles Kings Way Christian School

Holy Ground Baptist’s defense throttled Kings Way Christian School, resulting in a 46-0 shutout on Sept. 6 in Georgia football.

Centennial shuts out Discovery

Defense dominated as Centennial pitched a 34-0 shutout of Discovery during this Georgia football game on Sept. 6.

Fellowship Christian School routs Osborne

Fellowship Christian School dominated from start to finish in an imposing 38-13 win over Osborne on Sept. 6 in Georgia football.

In recent action on Aug. 23, Osborne faced off against Chapel Hill and Fellowship Christian School took on Hebron Christian Academy on Aug. 23 at Fellowship Christian School.

East Coweta prevails over Lovejoy

East Coweta dominated from start to finish in an imposing 30-6 win over Lovejoy in Georgia high school football action on Sept. 6.

The first quarter gave East Coweta a 14-0 lead over Lovejoy.

The Indians fought to a 21-0 halftime margin at the Wildcats’ expense.

East Coweta stormed to a 27-0 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Wildcats rallied with a 6-3 advantage in the final quarter. However, the Indians prevailed.

Eagle’s Landing comes up short in matchup with Stockbridge

Stockbridge notched a win against Eagle’s Landing 24-14 on Sept. 6 in Georgia football.

The first quarter gave Stockbridge a 17-0 lead over Eagle’s Landing.

Neither defense permitted points in the second and third quarters.

The Tigers maintained the upper hand despite being outscored 14-7 in the final quarter.

Collins Hill earns solid win over Parkview

Collins Hill notched a win against Parkview 27-10 for a Georgia high school football victory on Sept. 6.

Lambert earns narrow win over Cherokee

Lambert finally found a way to top Cherokee 49-41 in a Georgia high school football matchup on Sept. 6.

Offense was nothing but a rumor in the first quarter, as neither squad scored.

The Warriors moved a modest margin over the Longhorns as both teams headed to make end of the second quarter adjustments.

Lambert broke in front at the beginning of the final quarter with a 35-34 lead over Cherokee.

The Longhorns got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 14-7 edge.

Recently on Aug. 23, Cherokee squared off with Sequoyah in a football game.

North Gwinnett survives for narrow win over Mill Creek

North Gwinnett posted a narrow 37-34 win over Mill Creek at Mill Creek High on Sept. 6 in Georgia football action.

Mill Creek showed it was ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 14-7 advantage over North Gwinnett as the first quarter ended.

The Hawks got the better of the action throughout the first half, owning a 21-10 margin over the Bulldogs at halftime.

North Gwinnett broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 30-24 lead over Mill Creek.

The Hawks enjoyed a 10-7 edge in the final quarter, yet the result was already decided.

Last season, Mill Creek and North Gwinnett faced off on Aug. 19, 2023 at Mill Creek High School.

Peachtree Ridge scores early, pulls away from Mountain View

Peachtree Ridge left no doubt in recording a 41-7 win over Mountain View in Georgia high school football on Sept. 6.

In recent action on Aug. 23, Mountain View faced off against Lanier.

Upson-Lee earns stressful win over Spalding

Upson-Lee posted a narrow 16-13 win over Spalding in Georgia high school football action on Sept. 6.

Oconee County delivers statement win over Loganville

It was a tough night for Loganville which was overmatched by Oconee County in this 45-7 verdict.

Oconee County jumped in front of Loganville 14-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Warriors fought to a 31-0 halftime margin at the Red Devils’ expense.

Oconee County thundered to a 38-0 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Warriors and the Red Devils each scored in the fourth quarter.

Recently on Aug. 23, Oconee County squared off with Clarke Central in a football game.

Etowah earns stressful win over Chapel Hill

Etowah finally found a way to top Chapel Hill 24-22 in a Georgia high school football matchup on Sept. 6.

Chapel Hill started on steady ground by forging a 6-3 lead over Etowah at the end of the first quarter.

Through the early stages of the affair, the Panthers controlled the pace, taking a 16-3 lead into intermission.

Etowah broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 24-16 lead over Chapel Hill.

The Panthers rallied with a 6-0 advantage in the fourth quarter. However, the Eagles prevailed.

Recently on Aug. 23, Chapel Hill squared off with Osborne in a football game.

River Ridge overwhelms Woodstock

River Ridge handled Woodstock 44-14 in an impressive showing on Sept. 6 in Georgia football action.

River Ridge pulled in front of Woodstock 16-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Knights fought to a 37-14 halftime margin at the Wolverines’ expense.

Neither squad could muster points in the third quarter.

The Knights got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 7-0 edge.

Last season, River Ridge and Woodstock faced off on Sept. 14, 2023 at River Ridge High School.

This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI using automation technology. To see more game results from your favorite high school team, download the ScoreStream app and start scoring your local games. Also, for statewide results and expert analysis of sports coverage across Georgia, sign up for our free newsletter Sports Daily and follow AJC’s high school sports coverage.