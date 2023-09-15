Woodstock River Ridge delivers statement win over Woodstock

Sports
By Sports Bot
1 hour ago
X

It was a tough night for Woodstock which was overmatched by Woodstock River Ridge in this 51-7 verdict.

The last time Woodstock River Ridge and Woodstock played in a 44-0 game on Sept. 16, 2022.

In recent action on Sept. 1, Woodstock River Ridge faced off against Marietta Sprayberry and Woodstock took on Canton Cherokee on Sept. 1 at Woodstock High School.

