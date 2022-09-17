Alpharetta Kings Ridge Christian defeats Marietta Walker in lopsided affair

Alpharetta Kings Ridge Christian didn’t tinker with Marietta Walker, scoring a 48-18 result in the win column in Georgia high school football on September 16.
Alpharetta Kings Ridge Christian opened with a 20-6 advantage over Marietta Walker through the first quarter.
The Tigers’ offense thundered in front for a 34-6 lead over the Wolverines at the intermission.
Alpharetta Kings Ridge Christian jumped to a 48-18 lead heading into the final quarter.
Neither squad scored in the final quarter.
This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI using automation technology. To see more game results from your favorite high school team, download the ScoreStream app and start scoring your local games. Also, for statewide results and expert analysis of sports coverage across Georgia, sign up for our free newsletter Sports Daily and follow AJC's high school sports coverage.