Georgia high school football scores: Metro Atlanta matchups from Sept. 13

Denmark opened with a 7-0 advantage over Alpharetta through the first quarter.

The Danes’ offense jumped in front for a 26-0 lead over the Raiders at the intermission.

Denmark and Alpharetta each scored in the third quarter.

The Danes chalked up this decision in spite of the Raiders’ spirited final-quarter performance.

KIPP Atlanta collects victory over Washington (GA)

KIPP Atlanta pushed past Washington (GA) for an 18-7 win during this Georgia football game on Sept. 13.

Mays overcomes Pace Academy

Mays eventually beat Pace Academy 13-3 in a Georgia high school football matchup on Sept. 13.

Mount Vernon darts by B.E.S.T. Academy

It was a tough night for B.E.S.T. Academy which was overmatched by Mount Vernon in this 57-20 verdict.

North Clayton tops Mundy’s Mill

North Clayton raced to a big lead and never looked back in a 49-6 win over Mundy’s Mill on Sept. 13 in Georgia football.

St. Pius X dominates Druid Hills

St. Pius X handled Druid Hills 55-13 in an impressive showing in Georgia high school football action on Sept. 13.

Westminster overcomes Gilmer

Westminster collected a solid win over Gilmer in a 35-15 verdict in a Georgia high school football matchup on Sept. 13.

Westminster opened with a 7-0 advantage over Gilmer through the first quarter.

The Wildcats registered a 21-0 advantage at halftime over the Bobcats.

The scene changed momentarily in the third quarter when Gilmer got within 28-15.

The Wildcats got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 7-0 edge.

Resolve: Woodward Academy comes from behind to topple Shiloh

Woodward Academy fought to overcome a first-quarter deficit for a 21-6 win over Shiloh for a Georgia high school football victory on Sept. 13.

Shiloh showed it was ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 6-0 advantage over Woodward Academy as the first quarter ended.

The War Eagles kept a 7-6 intermission margin at the Generals’ expense.

Offense was nothing but a rumor in the third quarter, as neither squad scored.

The War Eagles held on with a 14-0 scoring edge in the final quarter.

Bethlehem Christian Academy allows no points against King’s Academy

A suffocating defense helped Bethlehem Christian Academy handle King’s Academy 55-0 during this Georgia football game on Sept. 13.

North Oconee shuts out Jefferson

Defense dominated as North Oconee pitched a 35-0 shutout of Jefferson during this Georgia football game on Sept. 13.

Prince Avenue Christian overwhelms Johns Creek

Prince Avenue Christian earned a convincing 55-7 win over Johns Creek in Georgia high school football on Sept. 13.

Resolve: Bowdon comes from behind to topple Heard County

Heard County’s advantage forced Bowdon to dig down, but it did to earn a 35-21 win Friday in a Georgia high school football matchup on Sept. 13.

The start wasn’t the problem for Heard County, as it began with a 7-0 edge over Bowdon through the end of the first quarter.

The Red Devils’ offense jumped in front for a 20-7 lead over the Braves at the intermission.

Heard County showed its spirit while rallying to within 28-21 in the third quarter.

The Red Devils got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 7-0 edge.

Buford secures a win over Douglas County

Buford notched a win against Douglas County 31-14 for a Georgia high school football victory on Sept. 13.

The two teams dueled to an even start, with Buford (GA) and Douglas County settling for a 7-7 first-quarter knot.

The Wolves opened a small 24-14 gap over the Tigers at halftime.

Neither squad could muster points in the third quarter.

The Wolves got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 7-0 edge.

Lanier routs Dacula

Lanier rolled past Dacula for a comfortable 41-7 victory for a Georgia high school football victory at Dacula High on Sept. 13.

The Longhorns’ offense darted in front for a 20-7 lead over the Falcons at halftime.

Lanier steamrolled to a 41-7 lead heading into the final quarter.

Defense ruled the first and fourth quarters as the Longhorns and the Falcons were both scoreless.

Seckinger overcomes Winder-Barrow in seat-squirming affair

Seckinger finally found a way to top Winder-Barrow 20-15 on Sept. 13 in Georgia football.

Creekview dominates Riverwood

It was a tough night for Riverwood which was overmatched by Creekview in this 45-7 verdict.

The first quarter gave Creekview a 21-7 lead over Riverwood.

The Grizzlies’ offense jumped in front for a 31-7 lead over the Raiders at the intermission.

Creekview charged to a 38-7 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Grizzlies held on with a 7-0 scoring edge in the final quarter.

Carrollton dominates Gainesville

Carrollton unleashed a high-powered offensive show to knock off Gainesville 45-16 Friday in a Georgia high school football matchup on Sept. 13.

Cedartown dominates Allatoona

Cedartown handled Allatoona 45-7 in an impressive showing during this Georgia football game on Sept. 13.

Hebron Christian Academy prevails over Arden Christ School

Hebron Christian Academy scored early and often to roll over Arden Christ School 49-3 in North Carolina high school football action on Sept. 13.

Paulding County bests South Cobb

It was a tough night for South Cobb which was overmatched by Paulding County in this 53-13 verdict.

Paulding County moved in front of South Cobb 16-6 to begin the second quarter.

The Patriots opened an immense 43-13 gap over the Eagles at halftime.

Paulding County thundered to a 53-13 lead heading into the final quarter.

Neither squad scored in the fourth quarter.

Decatur dominates Chamblee in convincing showing

Decatur raced to a big lead and never looked back in a 42-7 win over Chamblee in a Georgia high school football matchup on Sept. 13.

Last season, Decatur and Chamblee squared off on Oct. 27, 2023 at Decatur High School.

New Manchester earns stressful win over Kennesaw Mountain

New Manchester finally found a way to top Kennesaw Mountain 21-14 in Georgia high school football action on Sept. 13.

The first quarter gave New Manchester a 7-0 lead over Kennesaw Mountain.

The Jaguars fought to a 14-0 intermission margin at the Mustangs’ expense.

Kennesaw Mountain rallied in the third quarter by making it 21-14.

Neither squad scored in the fourth quarter.

South Paulding overpowers Lithia Springs in thorough fashion

South Paulding scored early and often to roll over Lithia Springs 45-21 on Sept. 13 in Georgia football.

Tri-Cities escapes close call with Dunwoody

Tri-Cities topped Dunwoody 21-20 in a tough tilt at Dunwoody High on Sept. 13 in Georgia football action.

Hughes overwhelms Banneker

Hughes earned a convincing 53-6 win over Banneker in a Georgia high school football matchup on Sept. 13.

Starr’s Mill escapes close call with Luella

Starr’s Mill topped Luella 17-13 in a tough tilt during this Georgia football game on Sept. 13.

Neither squad could muster points in the first and second quarters.

Starr’s Mill moved in front of Luella 17-7 going into the fourth quarter.

The Panthers chalked up this decision in spite of the Lions’ spirited fourth-quarter performance.

Last season, Starr’s Mill and Luella squared off on Sept. 1, 2023 at Luella High School.

Cherokee Bluff shuts out Banks County

Defense dominated as Cherokee Bluff pitched a 42-0 shutout of Banks County at Cherokee Bluff High on Sept. 13 in Georgia football action.

Cherokee Bluff opened with a 7-0 advantage over Banks County through the first quarter.

The Bears opened a towering 20-0 gap over the Leopards at the intermission.

Cherokee Bluff breathed fire to a 42-0 lead heading into the final quarter.

Neither squad scored in the final quarter.

Lakeview Academy carves slim margin over George Walton

Lakeview Academy topped George Walton 34-31 in a tough tilt on Sept. 13 in Georgia football action.

The two teams dueled to an even start, with Lakeview Academy and George Walton settling for a 7-7 first-quarter knot.

The Lions registered a 20-10 advantage at intermission over the Bulldogs.

George Walton drew within 20-17 in the third quarter.

Neither team could gain any advantage in the final quarter.

North Hall collects victory over Chestatee

North Hall eventually beat Chestatee 28-14 in Georgia high school football action on Sept. 13.

The Trojans opened a meager 13-7 gap over the War Eagles at the intermission.

North Hall jumped to a 28-14 lead heading into the final quarter.

Both teams were shutout in the first and fourth quarters.

Last season, North Hall and Chestatee squared off on Oct. 13, 2023 at North Hall High School.

Spalding sprints past Trinity Christian-Sharpsburg

Spalding knocked off Trinity Christian-Sharpsburg 26-10 in a Georgia high school football matchup on Sept. 13.

Hampton tacks win on Locust Grove

Hampton left no doubt on Friday, controlling Locust Grove from start to finish for a 40-16 victory in a Georgia high school football matchup on Sept. 13.

Cass comes up short in matchup with Hiram

Hiram pushed past Cass for a 41-27 win in a Georgia high school football matchup on Sept. 13.

Last season, Hiram and Cass faced off on Oct. 20, 2023 at Hiram High School.

Mt. Zion-Jonesboro slips past Stephenson

Mt. Zion-Jonesboro topped Stephenson 20-14 in a tough tilt in Georgia high school football on Sept. 13.

Stephenson started on steady ground by forging a 6-0 lead over Mt. Zion-Jonesboro at the end of the first quarter.

The Bulldogs’ offense jumped in front for a 12-6 lead over the Jaguars at halftime.

Stephenson came from behind to grab the advantage heading to the fourth quarter over Mt. Zion-Jonesboro 14-12.

The Bulldogs fought back from a final-quarter deficit to earn the victory over the Jaguars.

Harrison posts win at Pebblebrook’s expense

Harrison eventually beat Pebblebrook 31-19 for a Georgia high school football victory on Sept. 13.

Harrison opened with a 7-0 advantage over Pebblebrook through the first quarter.

The tables turned a bit at halftime when the Falcons got within 17-13.

Harrison charged to a 31-13 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Falcons outpointed the Hoyas 6-0 in the final quarter, but it was not enough to close the gap.

Last season, Harrison and Pebblebrook faced off on Sept. 22, 2023 at Pebblebrook High School.

North Cobb prevails over North Paulding

North Cobb dismissed North Paulding by a 42-18 count in a Georgia high school football matchup on Sept. 13.

The first quarter gave North Cobb a 14-6 lead over North Paulding.

The Warriors fought to a 28-12 intermission margin at the Wolfpack’s expense.

The roles reversed in the third quarter as North Paulding fought to within 28-18.

The Warriors held on with a 14-0 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

North Cobb Christian outlasts Ringgold in extra sessions

North Cobb Christian grabbed the final advantage in a 41-39 overtime victory over Ringgold at North Cobb Christian High on Sept. 13 in Georgia football action.

LaGrange overwhelms Fayette County

LaGrange recorded a big victory over Fayette County 42-3 on Sept. 13 in Georgia football action.

The first quarter gave LaGrange a 21-3 lead over Fayette County.

The Grangers’ offense pulled in front for a 42-3 lead over the Tigers at halftime.

Defense ruled the third and fourth quarters as the Grangers and the Tigers were both scoreless.

Last season, Fayette County and LaGrange faced off on Oct. 27, 2023 at Fayette County High School.

Central Gwinnett collects victory over Chapel Hill

Central Gwinnett grabbed a 21-10 victory at the expense of Chapel Hill in a Georgia high school football matchup on Sept. 13.

The Panthers had a 10-7 edge on the Black Knights at the beginning of the third quarter.

Central Gwinnett broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 21-10 lead over Chapel Hill.

Offense was nothing but a rumor in the first and fourth quarters, as neither squad scored.

Parkview crushes Berkmar

Parkview dominated from start to finish in an imposing 32-9 win over Berkmar for a Georgia high school football victory on Sept. 13.

Tattnall Square claims victory against Strong Rock Christian

Tattnall Square handed Strong Rock Christian a tough 32-22 loss in a Georgia high school football matchup on Sept. 13.

Tough to find an edge early, Tattnall Square and Strong Rock Christian fashioned a 7-7 stalemate through the first quarter.

Offense was nothing but a rumor in the second quarter, as neither squad scored.

The scoreboard showed Strong Rock Christian with a 22-19 lead over Tattnall Square heading into the third quarter.

The Trojans pulled off a stirring 13-0 final quarter to trip the Patriots.

Morgan County scores early, pulls away from Cedar Shoals

Morgan County left no doubt in recording a 41-19 win over Cedar Shoals at Cedar Shoals High on Sept. 13 in Georgia football action.

The first quarter gave Morgan County a 28-6 lead over Cedar Shoals.

The Bulldogs registered a 41-6 advantage at halftime over the Jaguars.

Neither team could dent the scoreboard in the third quarter.

The Bulldogs enjoyed a big enough lead to offset the Jaguars’ 13-0 advantage in the fourth quarter.

Johnson Ferry Christian overcomes Holy Ground Baptist

Johnson Ferry Christian collected a solid win over Holy Ground Baptist in a 28-14 verdict in Georgia high school football action on Sept. 13.

Marietta allows no points against Etowah

Marietta’s defense throttled Etowah, resulting in a 34-0 shutout for a Georgia high school football victory at Etowah High on Sept. 13.

The first quarter gave Marietta a 7-0 lead over Etowah.

The Blue Devils registered a 20-0 advantage at halftime over the Eagles.

Marietta roared to a 27-0 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Blue Devils held on with a 7-0 scoring edge in the final quarter.

Mt. Bethel Christian pockets slim win over Cross Keys

Mt. Bethel Christian topped Cross Keys 20-13 in a tough tilt for a Georgia high school football victory at Cross Keys High on Sept. 13.

The Eagles fought to a 7-0 halftime margin at the Indians’ expense.

Offense was nothing but a rumor in the first and third quarters, as neither squad scored.

Neither team could gain any advantage in the fourth quarter.

Sprayberry overcomes deficit and Sequoyah

Sprayberry rallied from behind to knock off Sequoyah for a 31-17 verdict in Georgia high school football action on Sept. 13.

Walker allows no points against Heritage School

Walker’s defense throttled Heritage School, resulting in a 33-0 shutout for a Georgia high school football victory on Sept. 13.

The first quarter gave Walker a 14-0 lead over Heritage School.

The Wolverines registered a 20-0 advantage at intermission over the Hawks.

Walker thundered to a 26-0 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Wolverines got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 7-0 edge.

Walton overwhelms Wheeler

Walton raced to a big lead and never looked back in a 43-21 win over Wheeler in a Georgia high school football matchup on Sept. 13.

Walton jumped in front of Wheeler 9-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Raiders registered a 23-7 advantage at intermission over the Wildcats.

Both teams scored evenly in the third quarter to make it 30-14.

The Raiders got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 13-7 edge.

Last time Walton and Wheeler played in a 42-16 game on Nov. 3, 2023.

Peoples Baptist collects victory over Covington

Peoples Baptist grabbed a 28-8 victory at the expense of Covington in a Georgia high school football matchup on Sept. 13.

The Bulldogs moved ahead by earning an 8-0 advantage over the Knights at the end of the second quarter.

Each offense authored its Rip Van Winkle imitation, napping through barren first and third quarters.

The Knights pulled off a stirring 28-0 fourth quarter to trip the Bulldogs.

Milton sprints past Blessed Trinity

Milton eventually beat Blessed Trinity 28-14 at Blessed Trinity Catholic High on Sept. 13 in Georgia football action.

The Eagles’ offense jumped in front for a 14-7 lead over the Titans at the intermission.

Both teams were shutout in the first and third quarters.

The Eagles held on with a 14-7 scoring edge in the final quarter.

Monroe Area escapes close call with Walnut Grove

Monroe Area posted a narrow 14-10 win over Walnut Grove on Sept. 13 in Georgia football action.

The first quarter gave Monroe Area a 14-10 lead over Walnut Grove.

Defense ruled the second, third and fourth quarters as the Purple Hurricanes and the Warriors were both scoreless.

Monticello claims tight victory against Jackson

Monticello posted a narrow 10-7 win over Jackson on Sept. 13 in Georgia football action.

Piedmont escapes close call with Loganville Christian

Piedmont topped Loganville Christian 14-13 in a tough tilt at Loganville Christian on Sept. 13 in Georgia football action.

The Cougars fought to a 14-7 intermission margin at the Lions’ expense.

Defense ruled the first and third quarters as Piedmont and Loganville Christian were both scoreless.

The Lions enjoyed a 6-0 edge in the final quarter, yet the result was already decided.

Habersham Central rides to cruise-control win over Loganville

Habersham Central dismissed Loganville by a 56-21 count in Georgia high school football on Sept. 13.

Newnan scores fast, scores a lot to dismiss Northgate

Newnan scored early and often in a 35-14 win over Northgate on Sept. 13 in Georgia football.

Newnan opened with a 28-0 advantage over Northgate through the first quarter.

Northgate bowed its back in the third quarter, chipping the deficit to 35-14.

Neither defense permitted points in the second and fourth quarters.

Greater Atlanta Christian overcomes Lumpkin County in seat-squirming affair

Greater Atlanta Christian finally found a way to top Lumpkin County 19-13 for a Georgia high school football victory at Lumpkin County High on Sept. 13.

McIntosh shuts out Morrow

A suffocating defense helped McIntosh handle Morrow 15-0 for a Georgia high school football victory at Mcintosh High on Sept. 13.

Hillgrove rallies to rock Osborne

Hillgrove seemed a step slow at the start, but rallied to win 30-3 over Osborne on Sept. 13 in Georgia football action.

Osborne started on steady ground by forging a 3-0 lead over Hillgrove at the end of the first quarter.

The Hawks kept a 14-3 intermission margin at the Cardinals’ expense.

Hillgrove jumped to a 23-3 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Hawks got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 7-0 edge.

McEachern defense stifles Campbell

Defense dominated as McEachern pitched a 32-0 shutout of Campbell for a Georgia high school football victory on Sept. 13.

McEachern darted in front of Campbell 9-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Indians fought to a 26-0 intermission margin at the Spartans’ expense.

McEachern roared to a 32-0 lead heading into the final quarter.

Neither squad scored in the fourth quarter.

Last season, McEachern and Campbell squared off on Nov. 10, 2023 at McEachern High School.

Drew allows no points against Midtown

Drew’s defense throttled Midtown, resulting in a 19-0 shutout for a Georgia high school football victory at Midtown High on Sept. 13.

Darlington carves slim margin over Whitefield Academy

Darlington finally found a way to top Whitefield Academy 27-20 in Georgia high school football on Sept. 13.

Darlington opened with a 14-13 advantage over Whitefield Academy through the first quarter.

The Tigers’ offense darted in front for a 20-13 lead over the Wolfpack at the intermission.

Nothing was decided in the third quarter, with Darlington and Whitefield Academy locked in a 20-20 stalemate.

The Tigers held on with a 7-0 scoring edge in the final quarter.

Last season, Whitefield Academy and Darlington faced off on Nov. 10, 2023 at Whitefield Academy.

Rome sprints past East Paulding

Rome eventually beat East Paulding 27-7 at Rome High on Sept. 13 in Georgia football action.

Rome opened with a 14-0 advantage over East Paulding through the first quarter.

The Wolves fought to a 27-0 intermission margin at the Raiders’ expense.

Neither team could dent the scoreboard in the third quarter.

The Wolves enjoyed a big enough lead to offset the Raiders’ 7-0 advantage in the fourth quarter.

Roswell slips past Westlake

Roswell finally found a way to top Westlake 42-35 during this Georgia football game on Sept. 13.

Neither team dominated early as the two squads struggled evenly to a 7-7 tie through the first quarter.

The Hornets opened a modest 21-7 gap over the Lions at the intermission.

Neither team could dent the scoreboard in the third quarter.

The Lions rallied in the final quarter, but the Hornets skirted trouble with just enough offense to thwart all hopes.

Savannah Christian Prep delivers statement win over Fellowship Christian School

Savannah Christian Prep dominated from start to finish in an imposing 28-7 win over Fellowship Christian School in Georgia high school football action on Sept. 13.

Savannah Christian Prep jumped in front of Fellowship Christian School 14-7 to begin the second quarter.

The Raiders registered a 21-7 advantage at intermission over the Paladins.

Both teams were shutout in the third quarter.

The Raiders got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 7-0 edge.

Stockbridge sets early tone to dominate McDonough

Stockbridge controlled the scoreboard and the game in a strong 49-9 victory over McDonough in a Georgia high school football matchup on Sept. 13.

Stockbridge opened with a 21-0 advantage over McDonough through the first quarter.

The Tigers registered a 35-7 advantage at intermission over the Warhawks.

Stockbridge breathed fire to a 42-7 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Tigers held on with a 7-2 scoring edge in the final quarter.

Last season, Stockbridge and McDonough squared off on Nov. 3, 2023 at Stockbridge High School.

Woodland Stockbridge barely beats Eagle’s Landing Christian

Woodland Stockbridge posted a narrow 21-18 win over Eagle’s Landing Christian at Eagles Landing Christian Academy on Sept. 13 in Georgia football action.

Lambert allows no points against West Forsyth

Defense dominated as Lambert pitched a 13-0 shutout of West Forsyth in a Georgia high school football matchup on Sept. 13.

Lambert darted in front of West Forsyth (GA) 7-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Longhorns fought to a 10-0 halftime margin at the Wolverines’ expense.

Neither team could dent the scoreboard in the third quarter.

The Longhorns held on with a 3-0 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

Last season, West Forsyth (GA) and Lambert faced off on Oct. 13, 2023 at Lambert High School.

North Gwinnett dominates Brookwood in convincing showing

North Gwinnett dismissed Brookwood by a 36-10 count in Georgia high school football on Sept. 13.

Peachtree Ridge shuts out Meadowcreek

Defense dominated as Peachtree Ridge pitched a 71-0 shutout of Meadowcreek in a Georgia high school football matchup on Sept. 13.

Last season, Peachtree Ridge and Meadowcreek squared off on Sept. 22, 2023 at Peachtree Ridge High School.

Sandy Creek shuts out Upson-Lee

Defense dominated as Sandy Creek pitched a 31-0 shutout of Upson-Lee in a Georgia high school football matchup on Sept. 13.

Lowndes defeats Kell

Lowndes earned a convincing 35-13 win over Kell for a Georgia high school football victory at Lowndes High on Sept. 13.

The Vikings registered a 21-13 advantage at intermission over the Longhorns.

Both teams were shutout in the first and third quarters.

The Vikings held on with a 14-0 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

Valdosta overcomes South Gwinnett

Valdosta handed South Gwinnett a tough 27-14 loss during this Georgia football game on Sept. 13.

Valdosta moved in front of South Gwinnett 14-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Wildcats opened a slim 21-7 gap over the Comets at the intermission.

South Gwinnett bowed its back in the third quarter, chipping the deficit to 27-14.

Neither squad scored in the fourth quarter.

Villa Rica takes down Alexander

Villa Rica dominated from start to finish in an imposing 35-14 win over Alexander for a Georgia high school football victory on Sept. 13.

Villa Rica opened with a 7-6 advantage over Alexander through the first quarter.

The Wildcats and the Cougars were deadlocked at 14-14 heading to the third quarter.

The third quarter gave Villa Rica a 21-14 lead over Alexander.

The Wildcats held on with a 14-0 scoring edge in the final quarter.

Oconee County scores early, pulls away from Stephens County

Oconee County took control early and methodically pulled away to beat Stephens County 35-10 for a Georgia high school football victory on Sept. 13.

The first quarter gave Oconee County a 21-0 lead over Stephens County.

The Warriors registered a 28-3 advantage at intermission over the Indians.

Each offense authored its Rip Van Winkle imitation, napping through a barren third quarter.

The gap remained steady with both teams scoring evenly in the final quarter.

Last season, Stephens County and Oconee County faced off on Oct. 27, 2023 at Stephens County High School.

River Ridge rides to cruise-control win over Pope

River Ridge controlled the action to earn an impressive 45-3 win against Pope on Sept. 13 in Georgia football action.

River Ridge opened with a 7-0 advantage over Pope through the first quarter.

The Knights opened a towering 28-3 gap over the Greyhounds at the intermission.

River Ridge pulled to a 35-3 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Knights got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 10-0 edge.

Last time River Ridge and Pope played in a 45-31 game on Aug. 25, 2023.

Woodstock defeats Lassiter

Woodstock controlled the action to earn an impressive 37-3 win against Lassiter during this Georgia football game on Sept. 13.

Woodstock jumped in front of Lassiter 7-3 to begin the second quarter.

The Wolverines registered a 21-3 advantage at halftime over the Trojans.

Woodstock roared to a 31-3 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Wolverines held on with a 6-0 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

Last season, Woodstock and Lassiter faced off on Sept. 8, 2023 at Lassiter High School.

This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI using automation technology. To see more game results from your favorite high school team, download the ScoreStream app and start scoring your local games. Also, for statewide results and expert analysis of sports coverage across Georgia, sign up for our free newsletter Sports Daily and follow AJC’s high school sports coverage.