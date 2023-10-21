Hiram overwhelms White Cass

Hiram opened with a 9-7 advantage over White Cass through the first quarter.

The Hornets opened a tight 19-7 gap over the Colonels at halftime.

Hiram stormed to a 47-13 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Colonels managed a 7-3 rally in the final quarter, yet the die was already cast.

The last time White Cass and Hiram played in a 26-21 game on Oct. 21, 2022.

In recent action on Oct. 6, Hiram faced off against Calhoun and White Cass took on Cartersville on Oct. 6 at Cartersville High School.

Check out our complete boys football roundup to stay up-to-date on all the action.

Explore Read more game stories and news about Georgia high school football from the AJC

This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI using automation technology. To see more game results from your favorite high school team, download the ScoreStream app and start scoring your local games. Also, for statewide results and expert analysis of sports coverage across Georgia, sign up for our free newsletter Sports Daily and follow AJC's high school sports coverage.