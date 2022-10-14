Stop sign: Fairburn Creekside renders Atlanta Maynard Jackson’s offense pointless

Getting on the board turned out to be a task too tough for Atlanta Maynard Jackson as it was blanked 42-0 by Fairburn Creekside at Atlanta Maynard Jackson High on October 13 in Georgia football action.
The Seminoles registered a 28-0 advantage at intermission over the Jaguars.
Fairburn Creekside stormed to a 42-0 lead heading into the final quarter.
Neither defense permitted points in the first and fourth quarters.
