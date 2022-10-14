BreakingNews
Jury finds ex-Atlanta watershed official guilty in corruption case
Stop sign: Fairburn Creekside renders Atlanta Maynard Jackson’s offense pointless

Sports
By Sports Bot
17 hours ago

Getting on the board turned out to be a task too tough for Atlanta Maynard Jackson as it was blanked 42-0 by Fairburn Creekside at Atlanta Maynard Jackson High on October 13 in Georgia football action.

The Seminoles registered a 28-0 advantage at intermission over the Jaguars.

Fairburn Creekside stormed to a 42-0 lead heading into the final quarter.

Neither defense permitted points in the first and fourth quarters.

Recently on October 1, Atlanta Maynard Jackson squared off with Douglasville Chapel Hill in a football game. For a full recap, click here.

AJC publishes 2022 voter guide in partnership with Atlanta Civic Circle
