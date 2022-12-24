ajc logo
X

Douglasville Chapel Hill cancels check from Atlanta Riverwood Intl Charter

Sports
By Sports Bot
20 minutes ago

Douglasville Chapel Hill tipped and eventually toppled Atlanta Riverwood Intl Charter 86-70 in a Georgia boys basketball matchup.

ExploreRead more game stories and news about Georgia high school football from the AJC

This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI using automation technology. To see more game results from your favorite high school team, download the ScoreStream app and start scoring your local games. Also, for statewide results and expert analysis of sports coverage across Georgia, sign up for our free newsletter Sports Daily and follow AJC's high school sports coverage.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@

UGA’s ‘Spike Squad’ seeks help getting to championship game9h ago

Credit: Rogelio V. Solis

Georgia Bulldogs add 3 more on Day 2 of early signing period

Credit: Ron Schwane

Falcons bracing for chilly reception from Ravens on Saturday
7h ago

Credit: Mark LoMoglio

NFC South: Tampa Bay remains in the driver’s seat in close race
10h ago

Credit: Mark LoMoglio

NFC South: Tampa Bay remains in the driver’s seat in close race
10h ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Hot seat vs. Ravens: Falcons rookie linebacker Troy Andersen
10h ago
The Latest

South Atlanta overcomes Greer Blue Ridge
20m ago
Hoschton Mill Creek sprints past Snellville Shiloh
21m ago
Anderson Pendleton can’t hang with Winder-Barrow
23h ago
Featured

Credit: Ernie Suggs

In Jimmy Carter’s Plains Ga., Christmas tree tradition lives on
Tracking Santa 2022: When will Santa Claus be at your house?
12h ago
Read the story of Sofie's giant sticker ball, and the connections it made for her family
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top