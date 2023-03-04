X
Dacula Hebron Christian slides past Peachtree Corners Wesleyan in fretful clash

Sports
By Sports Bot
1 hour ago

Friday’s outing turned into an endurance test that Dacula Hebron Christian passed in a 65-58 victory at Peachtree Corners Wesleyan’s expense in a Georgia girls basketball matchup on March 3.

Peachtree Corners Wesleyan started on steady ground by forging a 11-6 lead over Dacula Hebron Christian at the end of the first quarter.

An intermission tie at 26-26 allowed for a respite as both teams looked to regroup in the locker room.

Dacula Hebron Christian jumped in front of Peachtree Corners Wesleyan 49-43 going into the fourth quarter.

The clock was the only thing that stopped the Lions, who enjoyed the upper hand in a 16-15 fourth quarter, too.

