Dacula Hebron Christian dims lights on Lilburn Providence Christian

Dacula Hebron Christian gathered points in bunches fueling an onslaught that downed Lilburn Providence Christian 48-9 on August 26 in Georgia football.
Neither defense permitted points in the first quarter.
The Lions’ offense struck in front for a 27-3 lead over the Storm at halftime.
Dacula Hebron Christian stormed to a 34-9 lead heading into the fourth quarter.
The Lions hummed like a well-oiled machine through the final quarter, extending the lead with a 14-0 advantage in the frame.
