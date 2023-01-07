Cumming South Forsyth dispatches Alpharetta Denmark

Cumming South Forsyth called “game” in the waning moments of a 68-58 defeat of Alpharetta Denmark in Georgia girls basketball action on January 6.
Cumming South Forsyth darted in front of Alpharetta Denmark 23-15 to begin the second quarter.
The War Eagles fought to a 38-25 intermission margin at the Danes’ expense.
Cumming South Forsyth roared to a 50-35 lead heading into the final quarter.
The Danes fought through an interesting final quarter, yet the War Eagles would not be denied in finishing off this victory.
