Cumming Horizon Christian stops Marietta Johnson Ferry Christian in snug affair

Cumming Horizon Christian walked the high-wire before edging Marietta Johnson Ferry Christian 49-42 in Georgia high school football on October 14.
The first quarter gave Cumming Horizon Christian a 7-6 lead over Marietta Johnson Ferry Christian.
The Warriors’ offense jumped in front for a 20-12 lead over the Saints at the intermission.
Both teams were blanked in the third quarter.
The Saints tried to respond in the final quarter with a 30-29 flurry, but the game was a fait accompli.
This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI using automation technology. To see more game results from your favorite high school team, download the ScoreStream app and start scoring your local games. Also, for statewide results and expert analysis of sports coverage across Georgia, sign up for our free newsletter Sports Daily and follow AJC's high school sports coverage.