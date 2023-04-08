X

Cumming Forsyth Central grinds out close victory over Alachua Santa Fe

By Sports Bot
57 minutes ago

Cumming Forsyth Central poked just enough holes in Alachua Santa Fe’s defense to garner a taut, 4-3 victory in a Florida high school baseball matchup.

This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI using automation technology. To see more game results from your favorite high school team, download the ScoreStream app and start scoring your local games. Also, for statewide results and expert analysis of sports coverage across Georgia, sign up for our free newsletter Sports Daily and follow AJC's high school sports coverage.

