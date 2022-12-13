ajc logo
X

Central Daniel dispatches Hartwell Hart County

Sports
By Sports Bot
1 hour ago

Central Daniel had its hands full but finally brushed off Hartwell Hart County 63-47 in a South Carolina girls basketball matchup on December 12.

ExploreRead more game stories and news about Georgia high school football from the AJC

This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI using automation technology. To see more game results from your favorite high school team, download the ScoreStream app and start scoring your local games. Also, for statewide results and expert analysis of sports coverage across Georgia, sign up for our free newsletter Sports Daily and follow AJC's high school sports coverage.

Editors' Picks

Credit: TNS

Braves acquire Oakland Gold Glove catcher Sean Murphy in three-team trade2h ago

Georgia Tech hires Buster Faulkner as offensive coordinator
7h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

GHSA to consider instant replay after latest controversial call in state title game
10h ago

Credit: Hakim Wright Sr.

Hawks’ Trae Young fined for end-of-game celebration
4h ago

Credit: Hakim Wright Sr.

Hawks’ Trae Young fined for end-of-game celebration
4h ago

Credit: Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@

Falcons sign QB Logan Woodside, release LB Nate Landman, RB Damien Williams
7h ago
The Latest

Atlanta Riverwood Intl Charter claims close encounter of the winning kind over Atlanta...
2h ago
Hartwell Hart County passes stress test against Central Daniel
2h ago
Atlanta TV sports listings
9h ago
Featured

Credit: John Bazemore

DOJ subpoenas Georgia elections office in probe of Trump efforts to overturn 2020 result
5h ago
Two Georgia men released after 25 years in prison after podcast sheds light on...
8h ago
GHSA to consider instant replay after latest controversial call in state title game
10h ago
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top