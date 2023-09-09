LaGrange dominates Thomaston Upson-Lee in convincing showing

LaGrange raced to a big lead and never looked back in a 42-7 win over Thomaston Upson-Lee for a Georgia high school football victory on Sept. 8.

The two teams dueled to an even start, with LaGrange and Thomaston Upson-Lee settling for a 7-7 first-quarter knot.

The Grangers opened a tight 21-7 gap over the Knights at the intermission.

LaGrange thundered to a 42-7 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

Neither squad scored in the fourth quarter.

The last time LaGrange and Thomaston Upson-Lee played in a 42-14 game on Sept. 8, 2022.

Recently on Aug. 25, Thomaston Upson-Lee squared off with Barnesville Lamar County in a football game.

