Columbus Northside stonewalls Albany Westover

Columbus Northside sent Albany Westover home scoreless via a dominating defense in a 35-0 decision during this Georgia football game.
Columbus Northside fought to a 28-0 intermission margin at Albany Westover’s expense.
Neither defense permitted points in the first and third quarters.
The clock was the only thing that stopped Columbus Northside, who enjoyed the upper hand in a 7-0 final quarter, too.
In recent action on September 9, Albany Westover faced off against Albany Monroe and Columbus Northside took on Americus Sumter High School South on September 15 at Columbus Northside High School. For a full recap, click here.
