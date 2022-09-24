Snellville Brookwood sinks Cumming South Forsyth with solid showing

Cumming South Forsyth was solid, but not good enough, on Friday, as Snellville Brookwood prevailed 41-24 for a Georgia high school football victory on September 23.
Both teams were shutout in the first quarter.
The Broncos fought to a 13-10 intermission margin at the War Eagles’ expense.
Snellville Brookwood darted to a 27-17 lead heading into the final quarter.
The clock was the only thing that stopped the Broncos, who enjoyed the upper hand in a 14-7 fourth quarter, too.
This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI using automation technology. To see more game results from your favorite high school team, download the ScoreStream app and start scoring your local games. Also, for statewide results and expert analysis of sports coverage across Georgia, sign up for our free newsletter Sports Daily and follow AJC's high school sports coverage.
Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com