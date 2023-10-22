Boys Football Roundup – October 21, 2023

Defense dominated as Atlanta Therrell pitched a 56-0 shutout of Augusta Josey in a Georgia high school football matchup on Oct. 21.

In recent action on Oct. 13, Atlanta Therrell faced off against KIPP Atlanta Collegiate.

Augusta Lucy C Laney shuts out Augusta Westside

Augusta Lucy C Laney’s defense throttled Augusta Westside, resulting in a 19-0 shutout on Oct. 21 in Georgia football.

Last season, Augusta Lucy C Laney and Augusta Westside squared off on Oct. 21, 2022 at Augusta Westside High School.

Thomasville Thomas County allows no points against Warner Robins Houston County

Thomasville Thomas County’s defense throttled Warner Robins Houston County, resulting in a 27-0 shutout in a Georgia high school football matchup on Oct. 21.

Offense was nothing but a rumor in the first quarter, as neither squad scored.

The Yellow Jackets fought to a 7-0 halftime margin at the Bears’ expense.

Thomasville Thomas County stormed to a 19-0 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Yellow Jackets got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with an 8-0 edge.

