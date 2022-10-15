Hogansville Callaway rolls like thunder over Decatur Towers

Hogansville Callaway played the role of Thor, dropping its hammer on Decatur Towers during a 57-6 beating at Hogansville Callaway High on October 14 in Georgia football action.
Hogansville Callaway pulled in front of Decatur Towers 21-0 to begin the second quarter.
The Cavaliers registered a 37-0 advantage at halftime over the Titans.
Hogansville Callaway jumped to a 51-6 lead heading into the final quarter.
The clock was the only thing that stopped the Cavaliers, who enjoyed the upper hand in a 6-0 fourth quarter, too.
