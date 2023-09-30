Gainesville allows no points against Buford Lanier

Defense dominated as Gainesville pitched a 35-0 shutout of Buford Lanier for a Georgia high school football victory on Sept. 29.

The Red Elephants registered a 28-0 advantage at intermission over the Longhorns.

Gainesville thundered to a 35-0 lead heading into the final quarter.

Each offense authored its Rip Van Winkle imitation, napping through barren first and fourth quarters.

The last time Gainesville and Buford Lanier played in a 42-14 game on Sept. 30, 2022.

In recent action on Sept. 15, Gainesville faced off against Winder Apalachee and Buford Lanier took on Lawrenceville Mountain View on Sept. 15 at Buford Lanier High School.

