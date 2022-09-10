Atlanta Midtown stops Johns Creek Northview in snug affair

Yes, Atlanta Midtown looked relaxed while edging Johns Creek Northview, but no autographs please after its 14-13 victory on September 9 in Georgia football action.
The Titans took a 7-0 lead over the Knights heading to the intermission locker room.
Offense was nothing but a rumor in the first and third quarters, as neither squad scored.
The Knights pulled off a stirring 14-6 fourth quarter to trip the Titans.
