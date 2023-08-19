Columbus Northside shuts out Columbus

Defense dominated as Columbus Northside pitched a 58-0 shutout of Columbus on Aug. 18 in Georgia football.

Columbus Northside opened with a 30-0 advantage over Columbus through the first quarter.

The Patriots registered a 51-0 advantage at intermission over the Blue Devils.

Columbus Northside roared to a 58-0 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

Neither squad scored in the final quarter.

Check out our complete boys football roundup to stay up-to-date on all the action.

Explore Read more game stories and news about Georgia high school football from the AJC

This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI using automation technology. To see more game results from your favorite high school team, download the ScoreStream app and start scoring your local games. Also, for statewide results and expert analysis of sports coverage across Georgia, sign up for our free newsletter Sports Daily and follow AJC's high school sports coverage.