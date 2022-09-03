Columbus Northside blazes early victory trail over Columbus Hardaway

Columbus Northside broke to an early lead and topped Columbus Hardaway 34-7 on September 2 in Georgia football action.
Columbus Northside jumped in front of Columbus Hardaway 13-0 to begin the second quarter.
The Patriots fought to a 20-0 halftime margin at the Hawks’ expense.
Columbus Northside thundered to a 34-7 lead heading into the fourth quarter.
Neither squad scored in the fourth quarter.
