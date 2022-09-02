Nerve-racking affair ends with Atlanta Lakeside on top of Forest Park

Mighty close, mighty fine, Atlanta Lakeside wore a victory shine after clipping Forest Park 24-20 on September 1 in Georgia football action.
Neither defense permitted points in the first and second quarters.
Atlanta Lakeside jumped ahead of Forest Park 17-8 as the fourth quarter started.
The Panthers outpointed the Vikings 12-7 in the final quarter, but it was not enough to close the gap.
