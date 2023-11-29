Boys Basketball Roundup – November 28, 2023

Augusta Cross Creek finally found a way to top Augusta Butler 59-55 in a Georgia boys basketball matchup on Nov. 28.

Blairsville Union County tops Hiawassee Towns County

Blairsville Union County handed Hiawassee Towns County a tough 59-46 loss in Georgia boys basketball on Nov. 28.

Brunswick secures a win over Hilton Head Island

Brunswick notched a win against Hilton Head Island 64-47 in a South Carolina boys basketball matchup on Nov. 28.

The last time Brunswick and Hilton Head Island played in a 75-41 game on Dec. 10, 2022.

Columbus Shaw overpowers Columbus Jordan in thorough fashion

Columbus Shaw rolled past Columbus Jordan for a comfortable 67-22 victory on Nov. 28 in Georgia boys high school basketball.

Gainesville Chestatee crushes Dahlonega Lumpkin County

Gainesville Chestatee’s powerful offense dominated to a resounding victory by pulling away from Dahlonega Lumpkin County 68-47 on Nov. 28 in Georgia boys high school basketball action.

Hiram claims victory against Douglasville Chapel Hill

Hiram notched a win against Douglasville Chapel Hill 52-40 in a Georgia boys basketball matchup on Nov. 28.

Johns Creek Northview routs Decatur Towers

Johns Creek Northview dismissed Decatur Towers by a 76-9 count in Georgia boys basketball on Nov. 28.

Jonesboro Mundy’s Mill shuts out Morrow

A suffocating defense helped Jonesboro Mundy’s Mill handle Morrow 46-0 in a Georgia boys basketball matchup on Nov. 28.

LaGrange Troup County takes down Lafayette

LaGrange Troup County raced to a big lead and never looked back in a 66-39 win over Lafayette on Nov. 28 in Georgia boys high school basketball action.

Marietta Lassiter tops Roswell

Marietta Lassiter grabbed a 48-37 victory at the expense of Roswell during this Georgia boys high school basketball game on Nov. 28.

Marietta Walker barely beats Atlanta B.E.S.T

Marietta Walker finally found a way to top Atlanta B.E.S.T 52-49 in Georgia boys basketball action on Nov. 28.

Richmond Hill overcomes Brunswick Glynn in seat-squirming affair

Richmond Hill finally found a way to top Brunswick Glynn 45-38 on Nov. 28 in Georgia boys high school basketball.

Ringgold prevails over Dalton Southeast Whitfield County

It was a tough night for Dalton Southeast Whitfield County which was overmatched by Ringgold in this 59-12 verdict.

Savannah Country Day overwhelms Statesboro Bulloch

Savannah Country Day controlled the action to earn an impressive 73-35 win against Statesboro Bulloch in Georgia boys basketball on Nov. 28.

The first quarter gave Savannah Country Day an 18-6 lead over Statesboro Bulloch.

The Hornets’ offense stormed in front for a 35-14 lead over the Gators at the intermission.

Savannah Country Day breathed fire to a 58-24 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Hornets got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 15-11 edge.

Savannah Memorial Day records thin win against Ridgeland Thomas Heyward

Savannah Memorial Day topped Ridgeland Thomas Heyward 60-56 in a tough tilt in a South Carolina boys basketball matchup on Nov. 28.

Thomasville Thomas County grinds out close victory over Bainbridge

Thomasville Thomas County topped Bainbridge 56-47 in a tough tilt in Georgia boys basketball action on Nov. 28.

Toccoa Stephens County survives for narrow win over Oakwood West Hall

Toccoa Stephens County finally found a way to top Oakwood West Hall 52-48 for a Georgia boys basketball victory at Oakwood West Hall High on Nov. 28.

Woodstock Etowah defeats Acworth Furtah

It was a tough night for Acworth Furtah which was overmatched by Woodstock Etowah in this 58-18 verdict.

This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI using automation technology. To see more game results from your favorite high school team, download the ScoreStream app and start scoring your local games. Also, for statewide results and expert analysis of sports coverage across Georgia, sign up for our free newsletter Sports Daily and follow AJC's high school sports coverage.