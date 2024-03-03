Boys Basketball Roundup – March 2, 2024

Atlanta Riverwood Intl Charter denies Jonesboro’s challenge

Atlanta Riverwood Intl Charter collected a solid win over Jonesboro in a 79-63 verdict in Georgia boys basketball on March 2.

Recently on Feb. 24, Atlanta Riverwood Intl Charter squared off with Evans in a basketball game.

Kennesaw Mt. Paran Christian overpowers Chatsworth Murray County in thorough fashion

Kennesaw Mt. Paran Christian earned a convincing 72-44 win over Chatsworth Murray County in Georgia boys basketball action on March 2.

Lyons Toombs County survives for narrow win over Augusta Butler

Lyons Toombs County topped Augusta Butler 47-42 in a tough tilt at Augusta Butler High on March 2 in Georgia boys high school basketball action.

Savannah Johnson squeezes past Albany Dougherty

Savannah Johnson finally found a way to top Albany Dougherty 55-51 for a Georgia boys basketball victory at Albany Dougherty High on March 2.

