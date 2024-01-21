Boys Basketball Roundup – January 20, 2024

In recent action on Jan. 15, Athens Cedar Shoals faced off against Gainesville East Hall and Athens Clarke Central took on Hartwell Hart County on Jan. 6 at Athens Clarke Central High School.

Calhoun Sonoraville crushes Tunnel Hill Northwest

Calhoun Sonoraville rolled past Tunnel Hill Northwest for a comfortable 69-47 victory in a Georgia boys basketball matchup on Jan. 20.

Recently on Jan. 9, Tunnel Hill Northwest squared off with Dalton Southeast Whitfield County in a basketball game.

Canton Sequoyah posts win at Cumming West Forsyth’s expense

Canton Sequoyah knocked off Cumming West Forsyth 69-54 at Cumming West Forsyth High on Jan. 20 in Georgia boys high school basketball action.

Douglasville New Manchester takes down Dallas Paulding County

Douglasville New Manchester unleashed a high-powered offensive show to knock off Dallas Paulding County 71-26 Saturday for a Georgia boys basketball victory at Dallas Paulding County High on Jan. 20.

Recently on Jan. 9, Douglasville New Manchester squared off with Douglasville South Paulding in a basketball game.

Lilburn Berkmar pushes over Lawrenceville Discovery

Lilburn Berkmar grabbed a 60-48 victory at the expense of Lawrenceville Discovery in Georgia boys basketball on Jan. 20.

Milton Cambridge slips past Canton Creekview

Milton Cambridge topped Canton Creekview 48-40 in a tough tilt on Jan. 20 in Georgia boys high school basketball action.

Statesboro survives for narrow win over Waycross Ware County

Statesboro posted a narrow 53-52 win over Waycross Ware County in a Georgia boys basketball matchup on Jan. 20.

In recent action on Jan. 12, Waycross Ware County faced off against Evans Greenbrier and Statesboro took on Swainsboro on Jan. 6 at Statesboro High School.

Trion bests Chickamauga Gordon Lee

Trion left no doubt on Saturday, controlling Chickamauga Gordon Lee from start to finish for a 62-30 victory on Jan. 20 in Georgia boys high school basketball.

In recent action on Jan. 9, Chickamauga Gordon Lee faced off against Bremen.

Tyrone Sandy Creek secures a win over Fayetteville Fayette County

Tyrone Sandy Creek eventually beat Fayetteville Fayette County 63-48 for a Georgia boys basketball victory on Jan. 20.

Recently on Jan. 15, Tyrone Sandy Creek squared off with Oakton Flint Hill in a basketball game.

