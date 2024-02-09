Boys Basketball Roundup – February 8, 2024

In recent action on Feb. 2, Atlanta Lovett faced off against Atlanta Pace.

Douglasville Alexander edges past Douglasville South Paulding in tough test

Douglasville Alexander posted a narrow 43-39 win over Douglasville South Paulding in a Georgia boys basketball matchup on Feb. 8.

Greenville Homeschool overpowers Augusta Homeschool in thorough fashion

Greenville Homeschool controlled the action to earn an impressive 97-57 win against Augusta Homeschool on Feb. 8 in South Carolina boys high school basketball.

Last season, Greenville Homeschool and Augusta Homeschool faced off on Feb. 9, 2023 at Greenville Homeschool.

Hephzibah posts win at Harlem’s expense

Hephzibah pushed past Harlem for a 42-32 win at Harlem High on Feb. 8 in Georgia boys high school basketball action.

Recently on Feb. 2, Harlem squared off with Conyers Salem in a basketball game.

Woodstock prevails over Acworth Allatoona

Woodstock dominated from start to finish in an imposing 75-15 win over Acworth Allatoona in a Georgia boys basketball matchup on Feb. 8.

Explore Read more game stories and news about Georgia high school football from the AJC

This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI using automation technology. To see more game results from your favorite high school team, download the ScoreStream app and start scoring your local games. Also, for statewide results and expert analysis of sports coverage across Georgia, sign up for our free newsletter Sports Daily and follow AJC's high school sports coverage.